Attorney general's office denies negotiations with Isabel dos Santos

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 2 - Attorney General's Office (PGR) denied Sunday allegations of negotiations with businesswoman Isabel dos Santos or her representatives on the criminal and civil lawsuits against her. ,

In a press release, the PGR states that as the authority responsible for the Preparatory Instruction for criminal and tax legal proceedings, it will continue to play its role in the ongoing proceedings against Isabel dos Santos.

The Public Prosecutor's Office was reacting to reports alleging that the Attorney General’s Office has been “negotiating with the citizen Isabel dos Santos or her representatives, on the ongoing legal proceedings”.

The document sent to Angop underlines that PGR has not showed any position, expression or action regarding any negotiation initiative.

Last December 23, the Luanda Court decreed the preventive seizure of the assets of Isabel dos Santos, Sindika Dokolo, her husband, and Mário Filipe Moreira Leite da Silva, then chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco de Fomento de Angola (BFA).

The Angolan State requests payment of USD 1.1 billion as result from several deals between Angolan State companies and defendants.

The order-sentence is the result of a request for precautionary action brought by the Angolan State.

In August 2018, PGR notified the businesswoman to provide clarifications on her management, as former chairman of the Board of Directors of the state-run oil firm Sonangol.

Isabel dos Santos would be heard in the framework of an inquiry initiated by the PGR on March 2, 2018, to investigate complaints of a transfer of more than USD 38 million, allegedly directed by her, after she was dismissed from the position of management of the Board of Directors of Sonangol.

