National Assembly Speaker heading to Serbia

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 2 - The Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, left this Sunday for the Republic of Serbia, on an official visit happening from the 3rd to the 7th of this month, aiming to strengthen parliamentary relations.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the parliamentary leader was bid farewell from the first Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly, Emília Carlota Dias, and from some deputies present for the purpose.

The increase in parliamentary relations between the two countries and the identification of new areas for exchanges between working commissions and friendship groups are the main objectives of this visit.

Meanwhile, this trip results from an invitation made in December 2019, by the ambassador of this European country to Angola, Dragan Marcovic, in a meeting with Angolan deputy Josefina Pitra Diakité.

''Serbia always helped Angola in its struggle for independence and also after-independence. We hope that the visit of the National Assembly Speaker to this state can boost bilateral relations”, expressed on the occasion.

On his turn, the chairwoman of the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad, Josefina Pitra Diakité, said that the visit will solidify relations in this area.

Serbia is a member of the United Nations (UN), the European Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Partnership for Peace and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.

Its capital is Belgrade and Aleksandar Vucic is the President of this industrialized nation located in the Balkan region.

Maja Gojkovic is the leader of the Serbian parliament, with whom the Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos will meet.

