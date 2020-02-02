Minister requires greater intervention in municipalities

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, February 2 - The minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, last Saturday in Ondjiva, southern Cunene Province, called on provincial governments to reinforce the actions aimed at solving the problems of the communities. ,

Adão de Almeida, who was speaking at the presentation ceremony of the new provincial governor of Cunene, Gerdina Ulipamue Didalelwa, said that reforms are underway in the country in the areas of public and local administration, which converge for the promotion, growth and development of municipalities.

The minister urged for greater monitoring of the provincial governments in the execution of the Integrated Plan for Rural Development and Fight against Poverty, as well as the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

"These two instruments will allow the reinforcement of the action in the municipalities and the governance of proximity, for the provision of services to the citizens and to solve the existing problems in the communities", he said.

Adão de Almeida also asked the new governor to focus on unity, a spirit of mission and firmness, in order to propitiate the province's progress.

The outgoing governor Virgílio Tyova, on his turn, thanked the support provided during the exercise of his functions (one year and four months), marked in the last 12 months by combating severe drought in the region.

The new governor of Cunene, Gerdina Ulipamue Didalelwa, said that unity and harmony will be the banner of her governance, so she is committed to working with everyone to improve the sectors of education, health, road infrastructure, energy, among others.

Gerdina Ulipamue Didalelwa is the 7th governor of the province of Cunene, after Kundi Paihama (1976-1979), Ary da Costa (1979-1981), Pedro Mutinde (1981-2008), António Didalelwa (2008-2016), Kundi Paihama (2016-2018) and Vigilio Tyova (2018 to 2019).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.