Ballistic Rated Border Patrol Booths Industry Booming

Guard Booths, Parking Booths,Security Access Stations, Border Patrol Booths and Corporate Security Check Booths are all seeing a dramatic rise in demand

Demand is exceeding supply as criminals seek out the most vulnerable geographic targets. Leading USA based companies who specialize in these products are ramping up to meet the ever growing demand.” — Michael Rosenberg

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in global terror threats, heroin, cocaine and miscellaneous opioid smuggling, and the concurrent criminal activities of human trafficking, radical groups and gangs throughout the world has resulted in a significant increase in the need for Guard Booths, Parking Booths, Ballistic Rated High Security Access Stations, Border Patrol Booths and Corporate Security Check Booths. "Demand is now exceeding supply in many areas of the world as criminals seek out the most vulnerable geographic targets. Leading USA based companies who specialize in these products are ramping up to meet the ever growing demand."



“M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Correctional Facilities, Modular Steel Police/Jail and Prison Cells,Modular Offices within in Factories and Warehouses, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs”

Michael Rosenberg

M.R. Secure Sales

Limited Liability Company

Cell 732-491-5120

mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.