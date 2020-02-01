American Athlete Foundation Announces their 2020 Sports Legend Honorees and Award Ceremony in Miami Beach

American Athlete Foundation

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Athlete Foundation Inc. (AAF) Annual Sports Legends Awards will take place on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the BETSY Hotel on South Beach beginning at 5PM.

The 2020 honorees include legends from the NBA, NFL and Olympics, including:

Dwight Stephenson 2020 selection to the NFL top 100 Greatest of All Time! Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor, NFL Hall Of Fame. Mr. Stephenson is also being recognized for his tireless contributions to the local South Florida community through his own personal commitment and through the work of his Charitable Foundation.

Bret Farve 2020 selection to the NFL top 100 Greatest of All Time! NFL Hall Of Fame, Green Bay Packer Hall Of Fame, Super Bowl Champion quarterback. Mr. Farve is being recognized for his commitment and advocacy for Brain Protection and Safety in Youth Sports.

Bob McAdoo NBA Hall Of Fame, Only NBA Player to be unanimously voted Player of the Year by the Players, multiple scoring titles, multiple NBA Championships as a Player and as a Coach. Mr. McAdoo is being recognized for his support of legislation and rules changes that give all athletes the rights to their likeness and images as a means of some financial self-support and independence.

Bob Beamon Olympic Hall Of Fame, Gold Medal Winner, Holder of the Longest standing Olympic Record in the history of the Olympics, recognized as having achieved one of the greatest athletic feat’s in athletic history. This is

Mr. Beamon’s second award of recognition from the AAF, he was also one of the first recipients when he was recognized in 2000 for his unrelenting and tireless support of education and skill development for all young people, with special focus and access to young disadvantaged Athletes.

These 2020 Honorees were selected because of their Hall Of Fame Athletic Achievements, Charitable contributions, work in their Communities and their support and commitment to Athletic issues and needs that align with the work the AAF is doing to improve the lives of Students and Athletes around the world and here in America, with special focus in the areas of concussions, injuries, transition and representation.

This very special evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by a presentation about the Mission of the American Athlete Foundation, which is; To Educate, Protect and Advocate on behalf of the American Athlete. The Program will be opened by the Foundation President, Ms. Josephine Hart. The introduction of the Honorees will made by the Foundation’s CEO Mr. Mike Cline.

Past AAF Sports Legends honorees include Fred Barnett, Bob Beamon, Mark Blount, Ray Brown, Keith Byars, Chris Carter, Dr. J Julius Irving, Karl Lewis. Leonard Marshall and Ron Meeks.

The AAF Sports Legends Award reception will take from 5:00-7:00PM on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the BETSY Hotel on South Beach at 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139 www.TheBetsyHotel.com 305-531-6100.

For more information and RSVP to attend please go to www.aafnow.com or text AAF at 424-527-7800.

About the American Athlete Foundation (AAF)

The mission of the AAF, a 501c 3 nonprofit organization, based in Boca Raton, FL, is to minimize the physical and psychological exposure and impact of concussions and traumatic brain injuries in all athletic activities through improved treatments, research and educational outreach.

The AAF was founded in 2016 by Mike Cline, a former NFLTM player and father of two sons who are currently playing football at the college and high school levels. He serves as the Organization’s CEO.

“We established the Foundation to advocate for safety changes and improvements on behalf of the American Athlete and brain injury sufferers across our nation.” stated Cline. “We serve as a central resource to support parents and athletes as they progress from youth leagues and high school, to college and through early adulthood. We’re creating outreach and educational programs to provide the guidance and advocacy needed to make sports and athletic participation safer through better rules, coaching, equipment and treatment programs. Our goal is to create awareness about these issues and help these young athletes stay healthy and thrive – both now and in the future. These kids deserve our protection and support.”

The Foundation sponsors safety, education, concussion treatment protocols and medical research programs.

