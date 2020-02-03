NVBDC ANNOUNCES 50 STATE MANAGER AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Nations leading veteran business certification organization ROTC Cadets Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC NVBDC Board of Directors

"FOR THOSE WHO SERVED AND NOW GIVING BACK"

The introduction of this program is another significant enhancement to NVBDC's dedication to Vets Helping Vets.” — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is committed to creating opportunities for Veterans with the development of our certification, programs and services. We are proud to announce the newest addition to our family of services: 50 State Managers and " For Those Who Served and Now Giving Back ," Scholarship Program.NVBDC promotes the value proposition to include certified Service Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in diversity and inclusion procurement practices and policies of corporations through networking events, educational sessions, 1:1 matchmaking, mentoring programs, and on-site training. We recognized the path starts for SD/VOBs by building wealth for themselves, their families, and their communities. The 50 State Managers program was established to invest in our future leaders and show appreciation those currently enrolled in an ROTC program. "The introduction of this program is another significant enhancement to NVBDC's dedication to Vets Helping Vets," said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller.NVBDC designed the 50 State Manager Program to extend the reach and exposure of our value to those who may not be aware of our organization. The ultimate goal is to raise funds, identify ROTC recipients and award them scholarships. The basis of the program is to reach every community in America to identify and engage corporate partners, business colleagues and individuals to become more involved with our Veterans.A vital part of the program is the concept of “For Those Who Served and Now Giving Back," providing our Veterans a platform to engage with our younger generation and showing them the value of service to our country and each other. The scholarship provides funds to an individual within a Veteran family who is enrolled in a ROTC program while attending a High School or Higher Education Institution. NVBDC also recognizes the added value to promote bringing SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals together to establish business relationships. Overall, NVBDC's new 50 State Manager Program was developed to emphasize national participation benefiting those young patriots that demonstrate their commitment to serving America.Every U.S. state will have a representative to take on the responsibility as the State Manager . The State Manager's role includes fundraising and identification of a scholarship recipient. The primary outreach for fundraising is to engage corporate partners and additional contributors from communities within their state. NVBDC outlines the goals for each manager to achieve, throughout the year, in two tiers providing the ability to donate in several forms.The identification of the scholarship recipient is also an essential responsibility of the State Manager. The manager will work together with statewide High Schools and Higher Education Institutions to identify the recipient. Not only will this promote NVBDC's initiatives nationwide but also provide a standard process to award a recipient and thank the young people who are active in the ROTC programs in their community. NVBDC's teamwork with the State Manager includes support and documentation to help them achieve their goalsNVBDC recognizes each State Manager to show our appreciation for the initiative and also for representing NVBDC as a professional presence from the organization. The managers will be promoted through NVBDC marketing campaigns and social media to increase their exposure. They will be recognized on NVBDC's website by posting contact information, bio, picture and statement of inclusion for the program. Once the state scholarship is awarded, NVBDC will post the recipient information and include validating documentation for why the individual was selected. The corporate partners who support the program will also benefit from prominent recognition on NVBDC marketing campaigns and website. NVBDC will select the Top State Manager at the end of each calendar year. Criteria to select the top manager will be based on who best represents the organization's initiatives.If you are interested in becoming a State Manager, please email Sid Taylor: staylor@nvbdc.orgIf you are interested in getting your business certified, please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org to review the certification process, see the opportunities and learn more about the organization.NVBDC's Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authorityfor all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



