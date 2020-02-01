Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine lead Trade Mission to Algeria and Egypt

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia will lead a trade mission to Algeria and Egypt this week, together with a delegation representing the Irish dairy industry and the livestock export sector.

Both Algeria and Egypt offer significant growth potential for Irish agri-food exports. The objectives of the trade mission are to progress opportunities for the Irish dairy and livestock sectors, raising awareness of Ireland as a source of high quality, safe and sustainable food, and to build strategic partnerships.

Algeria, with a population of 41 million people, has self-sufficiency of only 40% in dairy products, and a growing demand for cheddar. Total Irish agri-food exports to Algeria in 2018 amounted to €52 million, dominated by dairy exports, which have grown rapidly over the past few years. Algeria is also a potentially important market for livestock exports. This trade mission will seek to expand on existing relationships between Irish suppliers and Algerian importers, and to build new connections.

Egypt, with a population of 100 million people, has dairy self-sufficiency of less than 75%. Irish agri-food exports to Egypt amounted to €33 million in 2018, with dairy and seafood the main export categories.

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine officials will engage with both the Algerian and the Egyptian competent authorities, with a view to further enhancing the terms of market access for both meat and livestock exports to those markets, as well as discussing possibilities for technical cooperation.

Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy stated ‘‘The relative close proximity of Ireland to the North African region coupled with our ability to supply high quality, sustainably produced dairy ingredients in a region with growing dairy import needs, make this an opportune time to visit the priority markets of Algeria and Egypt. Informed by insights that pinpoint us to where the opportunities lie for the continued growth of Irish food and drink exports, Bord Bia has created a bespoke itinerary for Irish exporters in Algeria and Egypt.

The focus, during the four-day trade mission, will be on maximising business opportunities and fostering collaboration between Irish exporters and targeted buyers in Algeria and Egypt. Activities include a programme of 150 one-to-one business meetings between specially selected buyers and Irish suppliers who are best positioned to meet their import needs. In addition, by experiencing the market first hand, travelling Irish companies can also gain a deeper understanding of the needs of the market, the business culture, and the trading environment.”

Sustainable Food Systems Ireland, a collaboration across the Irish State agencies responsible for developing and regulating the agri-food sector, will also participate in the trade mission. SFSI brings Irish expertise to international projects, funded directly by clients or by international organisations. It plays a critical role in building broader relationships with Government and businesses in many markets for Irish agri-food products.

Note for editors:

Programme

1. Algiers, Sunday 2 February

Government to Government meetings

Retail and industry meetings

2. Monday 3 February

Bord Bia Dairy seminar,

Meetings with key industry representatives

3. Tuesday 4 February

Depart Algiers for Cairo

Retail meetings

4. Wednesday 5 February

Bord Bia Dairy Seminar

Government to Government meetings

Further information on Algeria and Egypt are available at https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/publications/2020/

Sustainable Food Systems Ireland: www.sfsi.ie

