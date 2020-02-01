Angola eyes military cooperation with UAE

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 1 - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be one of Angola’s new focuses for the training and qualification of cadres in the defence sector, said last Friday the National Defence minister, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, during a meeting with Sheik Amed Dalmoook Al Maktoum.,

According to the Angolan minister of National Defence, the country can take advantage of the experience, knowledge and technology of that Persian Gulf country.

"Angola and the Defence sector in particular face economic difficulties resulting from the volatility of the price of the crude-oil barrel in the international market", said the minister, stressing that for this reason makes it is difficult to implement projects in the sector, especially those related to the military industry.

Salviano de Jesus Sequeira said that it is within this framework that Angola is looking for partners and investors to develop the defence industry and implement the business plan of the Social Security Institute of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

In response, Sheik Amed Dalmoook Al Maktoum announced that the UAE aims to produce military uniforms and industrial goods, such as mobile phones and Ipads, projects for which he said he had received guarantees of support from Angola.

The Sheik said that it was his country's intention, in the first phase, to produce these goods for the domestic market and, only then, can it be used to satisfy the needs of the Southern African countries.

Angola maintains cooperation relations with the United Arab Emirates in the fields of energy, civil construction, culture, education, science and technology, the reciprocal promotion of business and investments, the development of infrastructure and human resources.

