Global Floor Coating Industry
Floor Coating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 3%. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floor Coating Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798601/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$56.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$287.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Akzo Nobel NV; BASF SE; Benjamin Moore & Co.; Daw SE; Feyco AG; IVM Chemicals srl; Renner Italia S.p.A.; RPM International, Inc.; StoCretec GmbH; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Tikkurila Oyj; Valspar Corporation; Weilburger Coatings GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798601/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Floor Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Floor Coating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Floor Coating Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Floor Coating Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Epoxy (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Epoxy (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Epoxy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Thermoplastic (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Thermoplastic (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Thermoplastic (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Thermoset (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Thermoset (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Thermoset (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Commercial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Floor Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Floor Coating Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Floor Coating Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Floor Coating Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Floor Coating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Floor Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Floor Coating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Floor Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Floor Coating Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floor
Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Floor Coating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Floor Coating Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Floor Coating Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Floor Coating Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Floor Coating Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Floor Coating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Floor Coating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Floor Coating Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Floor Coating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Floor Coating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Floor Coating Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Floor Coating Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Floor Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Floor Coating Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Floor Coating Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Floor Coating Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Floor Coating Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Floor Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Floor Coating Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Floor Coating Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Floor Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Floor Coating Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Floor Coating Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Floor Coating Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 84: Floor Coating Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Floor Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Floor Coating Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Floor Coating Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Floor Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Floor Coating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Floor Coating Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Floor Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Floor Coating Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Floor Coating Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Floor Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Floor Coating Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Floor Coating Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Floor Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Floor Coating Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Floor Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Floor Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Floor Coating:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Floor Coating Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 134: Floor Coating Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Floor Coating Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Floor Coating Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Floor Coating in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Floor Coating Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 143: Floor Coating Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Floor Coating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Floor Coating Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Floor Coating Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Floor Coating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Floor Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Floor Coating Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Floor Coating Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Floor Coating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Floor Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Floor Coating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Floor Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Floor Coating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Floor Coating Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Floor Coating Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Floor Coating Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Floor Coating Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Floor Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Floor Coating Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floor
Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Floor Coating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 182: Floor Coating Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Floor Coating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Floor Coating Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Floor Coating Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Floor Coating in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Floor Coating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Floor Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Floor Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Floor Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Floor Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Floor Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Floor Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Floor Coating Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Floor Coating Market in Africa by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Floor Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AKZO NOBEL NV
BASF SE
BENJAMIN MOORE & CO.
DAW SE
FEYCO AG
IVM CHEMICALS SRL
RPM INTERNATIONAL
RENNER ITALIA S.P.A.
STOCRETEC GMBH
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
TIKKURILA OYJ
VALSPAR CORPORATION
WEILBURGER COATINGS GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798601/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.