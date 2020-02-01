There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,253 in the last 365 days.

Global Floor Coating Industry

Floor Coating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 3%. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%.

New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$56.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$287.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Akzo Nobel NV; BASF SE; Benjamin Moore & Co.; Daw SE; Feyco AG; IVM Chemicals srl; Renner Italia S.p.A.; RPM International, Inc.; StoCretec GmbH; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Tikkurila Oyj; Valspar Corporation; Weilburger Coatings GmbH


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Floor Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Floor Coating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Floor Coating Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Floor Coating Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Epoxy (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Epoxy (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Epoxy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Thermoplastic (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Thermoplastic (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Thermoplastic (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Thermoset (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Thermoset (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Thermoset (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Commercial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Commercial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Floor Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Floor Coating Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Floor Coating Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Floor Coating Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Floor Coating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Floor Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Floor Coating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Floor Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Floor Coating Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floor
Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Floor Coating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Floor Coating Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Floor Coating Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Floor Coating Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Floor Coating Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Floor Coating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Floor Coating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Floor Coating Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Floor Coating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Floor Coating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Floor Coating Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Floor Coating Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Floor Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Floor Coating Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Floor Coating Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Floor Coating Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Floor Coating Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Floor Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Floor Coating Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Floor Coating Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Floor Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Floor Coating Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Floor Coating Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Floor Coating Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 84: Floor Coating Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Floor Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Floor Coating Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Floor Coating Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Floor Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Floor Coating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Floor Coating Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Floor Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Floor Coating Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Floor Coating Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Floor Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Floor Coating Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Floor Coating Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Floor Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Floor Coating Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Floor Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Floor Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Floor Coating:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Floor Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Floor Coating Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Floor Coating Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 134: Floor Coating Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Floor Coating Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Floor Coating Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Floor Coating in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Floor Coating Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 143: Floor Coating Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Floor Coating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Floor Coating Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Floor Coating Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Floor Coating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Floor Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Floor Coating Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Floor Coating Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Floor Coating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Floor Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Floor Coating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Floor Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Floor Coating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Floor Coating Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Floor Coating Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Floor Coating Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Floor Coating Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Floor Coating Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Floor Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Floor Coating Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Floor
Coating in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Floor Coating Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Floor Coating Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Floor Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 182: Floor Coating Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Floor Coating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Floor Coating Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Floor Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Floor Coating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Floor Coating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Floor Coating Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Floor Coating in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Floor Coating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Floor Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Floor Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Floor Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Floor Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Floor Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Floor Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Floor Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Floor Coating Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Floor Coating Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Floor Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Floor Coating Market in Africa by Segment: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Floor Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Floor Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: Floor Coating Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

3M COMPANY
AKZO NOBEL NV
BASF SE
BENJAMIN MOORE & CO.
DAW SE
FEYCO AG
IVM CHEMICALS SRL
RPM INTERNATIONAL
RENNER ITALIA S.P.A.
STOCRETEC GMBH
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
TIKKURILA OYJ
VALSPAR CORPORATION
WEILBURGER COATINGS GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH
