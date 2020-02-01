Global Food Authenticity Industry
Food Authenticity market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 3%. Meat Speciation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Meat Speciation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$129.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$110.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Meat Speciation will reach a market size of US$109.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Ltd.; Emsl Analytical, Inc.; Eurofins Scientific SE; Genetic ID NA, Inc.; Intertek Group PLC; Merieux NutriSciences Corporation; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; Romer Labs, Inc.; SGS SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Authenticity Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Introduction
Top Hazardous Categories in Food Products (in %)
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
INNOVATIONS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Blockchain Technology Attracts Interest in Food Supply Chain
Food Authenticity Finds Growing Importance in Ethnic Foods
Category
Advancements in Food Authenticity Technologies
DNA Barcoding Emerges as a Viable Technology to Ensure Food
Authentication
LC-MS/MS Finds Improved Application in Meat Speciation and
Authenticity Testing
Authenticity Testing Forms an Important Part of Coffee Business
Rise in Demand for Authentic CheeseProducts
Development of Scanners for Checking Food Authenticity
Next Generation Sequencing Emerges as a Powerful Tool for
Faster Food Authenticity Analysis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food Authenticity Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Food Authenticity Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Food Authenticity Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Meat Speciation (Target Testing) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Meat Speciation (Target Testing) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Meat Speciation (Target Testing) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Country of Origin & Ageing (Target Testing) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Country of Origin & Ageing (Target Testing) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Country of Origin & Ageing (Target Testing) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Adulteration (Target Testing) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Adulteration (Target Testing) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Adulteration (Target Testing) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: False Labeling (Target Testing) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: False Labeling (Target Testing) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: False Labeling (Target Testing) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: PCR-Based (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: PCR-Based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: PCR-Based (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: LC-MS/MS (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: LC-MS/MS (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: LC-MS/MS (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Isotope (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Isotope (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Isotope (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Immunoassay-Based/ELISA (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Immunoassay-Based/ELISA (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Immunoassay-Based/ELISA (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Other Technologies (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Meat & Meat Products (Food Tested) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Meat & Meat Products (Food Tested) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 33: Meat & Meat Products (Food Tested) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Processed Foods (Food Tested) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food Authenticity Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Food Authenticity Market in the United States by
Target Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Food Authenticity Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: United States Food Authenticity Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Food Authenticity Market in the United States by Food
Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Food Authenticity Historic Market Review by
Target Testing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Food Authenticity Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Target Testing for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Food Authenticity Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Food Authenticity Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Food Authenticity Historic Market Review by
Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Food Authenticity Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Food Authenticity: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Target Testing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Food Authenticity Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Food
Authenticity Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Food Authenticity Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Food Authenticity Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Food Authenticity: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Food Authenticity Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Food Authenticity Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Target Testing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Food Authenticity Market by Target Testing:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Food Authenticity Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Chinese Food Authenticity Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Food Authenticity Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Food Authenticity Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Food Authenticity Market by Food Tested:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food Authenticity Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Food Authenticity Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Food Authenticity Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Food Authenticity Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018-2025
Table 83: Food Authenticity Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Target Testing: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Food Authenticity Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: European Food Authenticity Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Food Authenticity Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: European Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 89: Food Authenticity Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Food Authenticity Market in France by Target Testing:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Food Authenticity Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: French Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Food Authenticity Market in France by Food Tested:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: French Food Authenticity Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Food Authenticity Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: German Food Authenticity Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Food Authenticity Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: German Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Food Authenticity Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Food Authenticity Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Target Testing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Food Authenticity Market by Target Testing:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Food Authenticity Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: Italian Food Authenticity Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: Food Authenticity Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Food Authenticity Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Food Authenticity Market by Food Tested:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Food Authenticity: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Target
Testing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Food Authenticity Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Food Authenticity Market Share
Analysis by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Food
Authenticity Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Food Authenticity Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Food Authenticity Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Food Authenticity: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Food Authenticity Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Food Authenticity Market Share
Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Food Authenticity Historic Market Review by
Target Testing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Food Authenticity Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Target Testing for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Food Authenticity Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: Food Authenticity Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Spanish Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Food Authenticity Historic Market Review by
Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Food Authenticity Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Food Authenticity Market in Russia by Target
Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Food Authenticity Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: Russian Food Authenticity Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Food Authenticity Market in Russia by Food Tested: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Food Authenticity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018-2025
Table 146: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Target Testing: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Food Authenticity Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Rest of Europe Food Authenticity Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Food Authenticity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 152: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Food Authenticity Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Food Authenticity Market in Asia-Pacific by Target
Testing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis
by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Food Authenticity Market in Asia-Pacific by Food
Tested: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis
by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Food Authenticity Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown
by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Australian Food Authenticity Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Food Authenticity Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Food Authenticity Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown
by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Food Authenticity Historic Market Review by
Target Testing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Food Authenticity Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Target Testing for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Food Authenticity Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 179: Food Authenticity Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Indian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Food Authenticity Historic Market Review by
Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Food Authenticity Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Food Authenticity Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Target
Testing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 186: Food Authenticity Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Food Authenticity Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Food Authenticity Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Food Authenticity Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Food Authenticity Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 192: Food Authenticity Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Authenticity:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Target
Testing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Share
Analysis by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Food Authenticity Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 197: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Authenticity:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food
Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Authenticity Market Share
Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Food Authenticity Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Food Authenticity Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Food Authenticity Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Food Authenticity Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Target Testing for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Food Authenticity Market by Target
Testing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Food Authenticity Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 209: Latin American Food Authenticity Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 210: Food Authenticity Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Food Authenticity Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Food Authenticity Market by Food
Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018-2025
Table 215: Food Authenticity Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Target Testing: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown
by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Food Authenticity Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 218: Argentinean Food Authenticity Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 219: Food Authenticity Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 221: Food Authenticity Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown
by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Food Authenticity Market in Brazil by Target
Testing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Food Authenticity Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Brazilian Food Authenticity Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Food Authenticity Market in Brazil by Food Tested:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Food Authenticity Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Food Authenticity Market Share Analysis by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Food Authenticity Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Target Testing
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Mexican Food Authenticity Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 236: Food Authenticity Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Food Authenticity Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Food Authenticity Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Food Authenticity Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Food Authenticity Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Target Testing:
2018 to 2025
Table 242: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Latin America by
Target Testing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Target Testing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Food Authenticity Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 245: Rest of Latin America Food Authenticity Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Food Authenticity Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018
to 2025
Table 248: Food Authenticity Market in Rest of Latin America by
Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Food Authenticity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 251: Food Authenticity Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Food Authenticity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Target Testing: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Food Authenticity Historic Market
by Target Testing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Food Authenticity Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Target Testing for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Food Authenticity Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 257: Food Authenticity Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East Food Authenticity Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: The Middle East Food Authenticity Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: The Middle East Food Authenticity Historic Market
by Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 261: Food Authenticity Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Market for Food Authenticity: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Target Testing for
the Period 2018-2025
