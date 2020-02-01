UPDATE - System Soft Technologies Launches Outsourced App Development Service

New AppSimple™ service will boost SMB competitiveness through rapid adoption of digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in small and medium business (SMB) IT services, solutions and products, today announced the formal launch of a new application development outsourcing service to help SMBs drive the innovation required to meet the demands of digital transformation.



The AppSimple™ service, successfully offered in beta in 2019, supplements and enhances the design, test, and deployment skills and experience of SMBs’ in-house teams to deliver more innovative apps faster, with higher quality, and at a lower cost.

The SMB market is well-known as a segment underserved by large IT services companies for application development, yet they are the ones most acutely impacted by budget constraints and industry-wide skills and personnel shortages. They are also the most reliant on rapid innovation in their application offerings for market success. This ‘Catch-22’ often inhibits their growth and significantly increases business risk.

“SSTech brought significant technical expertise to greatly accelerate our application development," said Raj Popuri, CEO, iProcedures. "They were a true partner.”

With over 20-years’ experience in IT services, SSTech has built a streamlined application development process, code repository, extensive expertise, and a strong portfolio of success, allowing it to offset many application development constraints faced by SMBs. The low-code/no-code AppSimpleTM service leverages a portfolio of pre-tested, customizable software modules that drive rapid innovation, delivery, and iteration of applications to respond to real-time, fluid demands of the get-it-now market.

Offering

AppSimple™ leverages SSTech’s reusable code library built on native technologies incorporating a microservices architecture. This library allows SMB clients to shrink design schedules and costs up to 50% less than in-house efforts depending on how much functionality is incorporated. This usually is determined by the client during the discovery phase and can be updated should needs change during application development. Pricing options are customizable to the SMB client.

Benefits

AppSimple™ services deliver compelling value to accelerate SMB innovation efforts in a number of ways:

Offering extensive application development talent in a wide variety of fields to expand and enhance internal technical bandwidth

Slash schedule and cost up to 50%

Broad experience supporting many different verticals

Collaboration processes and techniques to uplift client skills

Optimized processes and software modules to accelerate completion and minimize cost

Deep understanding of SMB challenges and needs, which minimizes risk

Improved technical efficiency by freeing up internal teams for projects better aligned with their capabilities to accelerate execution and boost competitiveness

Agile process model and lifecycle automation expertise

Close partnership with a seasoned consulting agency that focuses on long-term, deep relationships with clients.

“The market is exceptionally tight for targeted application development skills, expertise, and experience,” said Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, SSTech. "Also, SMBs are often the hardest hit but also the least serviced by the big firms. Our goal with AppSimple is to level the playing field and help SMBs reach their full competitive potential through the delivery of robust functionality in line with the hyper-competitive demands of the digital world.”

“We survive by the market strength of our software offering,” said Wesley Todd, CEO, Caseglide . “But like most SMBs, we struggled to build a platform that met market needs sufficiently. Our friends at SSTech were truly key to the launch of our company and have been with us every step of the way.”

SSTech Expertise

SSTech’s over two decades of software coding experience has allowed it to build a portfolio of common, pre-tested software design modules, enabling it to produce high-quality, low-cost modern applications much faster than could most SMBs on their own.

This approach is driven by a team of experts with extensive experience with customer collaboration, resulting in a strong ability to rapidly assess client goals, work closely to achieve them, accommodate dynamic, changing requirements, and establish a long-term partnership.

To learn more, please visit https://sstech.us/services/digital-transformation/app-development/ and www.sstech.us

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies (SSTech), founded in 1999, is a $125MM, leading IT products, services and solutions company focused on helping SMBs accelerate innovation.

Headquartered in Tampa, FL and with offices in North America and India, SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes, digital assets and technologies to help clients maximize business value, enhance operational efficiencies and augment internal software developer talent to drive their market success.

SSTech is a privately held technology firm that also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics start-ups, Elysium Analytics for next-generation cybersecurity, and Delphian Trading, a platform for Fintech innovators.

Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading .

Media contacts

Eric Thacker, System Soft Technologies

eric.thacker@sstech.us

+1 669 209 0801, x816

Simon Marshall, Waters Communications

simon@waterscomms.com

+1 307 439 9000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.