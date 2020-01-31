Global Food Service Industry Industry
Food Service Industry market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 1 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Conventional Food Service, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Trillion by the year 2025, Conventional Food Service will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$38.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conventional Food Service will reach a market size of US$92.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$302.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aramark Corporation; Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.; Autogrill S.p.A.; AVI Foodsystems, Inc.; Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC; Cheney Brothers, Inc.; Compass Group PLC; Del Taco LLC; Domino’s Pizza, Inc.; Food Services of America; Gordon Food Service; Guest Services, Inc.; Labatt Food Service; McDonald’s Corporation; Papa John’s International, Inc.; Performance Food Group; Reinhart Foodservice LLC; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Shamrock Foods Company; Sodexo Group; Starbucks Coffee Company; Sysco Corporation; US Foods, Inc.; Yum! Brands, Inc.
