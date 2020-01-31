There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,265 in the last 365 days.

Global Forklift Industry

Forklift market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 6%. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$167.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$839.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$933.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.; CLARK Material Handling International (CMHI); Combilift Material Handling Solutions; Crown Equipment Corporation; Godrej Material Handling; HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.; Jungheinrich AG; KION Group AG; Komatsu Ltd. ; Lonking Holdings Limited; Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.; Toyota Industries Corporation


FORKLIFT MCP12
 MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2
 CONTENTS

 I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE  
 II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY  1. MARKET OVERVIEW  
 Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction
 Forklift: Integral Part of MHE
 Types of Forklifts
 Counterbalanced Forklift
 Warehousing Forklifts
 Forklift by Fuel Types
 Diesel
 Electric
 Gasoline & LPG/CNG
 Forklift by Tonnage Capacity
 Less than 5 Ton
 5 Ton to 10 Ton
 11 Ton to 36 Ton
 Classification by Forklift Classes
 Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom
 Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
 Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
 Diesel Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts
 Manufacturing Application Segment to Maintain its Dominance
 Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Forklifts Market
 Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
 through 2020
 Competitive Scenario
 Global Competitor Market Shares
 Forklift Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 and 2025
 
  2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS  
 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. (China)
 CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) (USA)
 Combilift Material Handling Solutions (Ireland)
 Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)
 Godrej Material Handling (India)
 HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD (China)
 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
 Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
 KION Group AG (Germany)
 Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)
 Lonking Holdings Limited (China)
 Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (Japan)
 Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
 
  3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS  
 Increasing Popularity of Fuel cell-powered Forklifts Drives the Global Forklift Market
 Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
 Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
 Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
 Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
 Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires
 Lift Truck Made a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
 World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
 Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry
 Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
 Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
 Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)
 Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
 Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)
 Transition of Material handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
 Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
 With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
 Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
 Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
 Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
 Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
 Healthy Growth of Construction Sector Presents Favorable Outlook for Forklifts Market
 Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
 Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
 Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
 Key Challenges
 Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
 Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market
 Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth
 Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
 Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US
 
  4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE  
 IV. COMPETITION  

 
  1. AISLE-MASTER   2. ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.   3. ANHUI TEU FORKLIFT TRUCK CO., LTD.   4. ANHUI YUFENG WAREHOUSING EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.   5. BHS INTRALOGISTICS GMBH   6. BIG LIFT, LLC   7. CARER FORKLIFTS   8. CARGOTEC FINLAND OY - KALMAR   9. CLARK MATERIAL HANDLING COMPANY   10. COMBILIFT   11. CORECON INC.   12. CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION   13. CVS FERRARI SRL   14. DOOSAN CORPORATION INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE  DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORPORATION   15. EP EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.   16. GODREJ MATERIAL HANDLING   17. GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.  LIUZHOU LIUGONG FORKLIFT CO., LTD.   18. HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD.   19. HUBTEX MASCHINENBAU GMBH & CO. KG   20. HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC.  HYSTER COMPANY   21. HYTSU GROUP   22. HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AMERICAS, INC.  HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT EUROPE - HYUNDAI MATERIAL HANDLING   23. J C BAMFORD EXCAVATORS LTD. (JCB)   24. JBT CORPORATION   25. JOST'S ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED   26. JUNGHEINRICH AG   27. KION GROUP AG  KION BAOLI (JIANGSU) FORKLIFT CO., LTD.  LINDE MATERIAL HANDLING GMBH  STILL GMBH   28. KOMATSU LTD.  KOMATSU AMERICA CORP.   29. KONECRANES PLC   30. LONKING HOLDINGS LTD.   31. MACNEILL ENGINEERING LTD.   32. MANITOU GROUP   33. MITSUBISHI FORKLIFT TRUCKS  CAT LIFT TRUCKS  MITSUBISHI CATERPILLAR FORKLIFT EUROPE B.V. (MCFE)  MITSUBISHI CATERPILLAR FORKLIFT AMERICA INC.   34. MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.   35. NET MAK METAL MAKINE SAN VE TIC LTD STI   36. NINGBO RUYI JOINT STOCK CO., LTD.   37. NORTHLAND INDUSTRIAL TRUCK COMPANY, INC. (NITCO)   38. OCTANE FORKLIFTS   39. PALETRANS EMPILHADEIRAS   40. PALFINGER AG   41. PROMAG SA   42. SINKOBE CO., LTD.   43. SROKA INC.   44. SUMITOMO NACCO FORKLIFT CO., LTD.   45. TAIPIIN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.   46. THE RAYMOND CORPORATION   47. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION  HOIST MATERIAL HANDLING, INC.  TAILIFT MATERIAL HANDLING TAIWAN CO., LTD.  TAILIFT MATERIAL HANDLING USA INC.  TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING USA INC.  GLOBAL POWER CO., LTD.   48. UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION   49. ZHEJIANG GOODSENSE FORKLIFT CO., LTD.  


