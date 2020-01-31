Ahvaz - 31 Jan 2020

PARIS, FRANCE, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today, January 31, 2020, defiant youth set fire to pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the criminal commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran and in Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Golestan, Ilam, Behbahan, and Kamyaran.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 31, 2020

Iran: Torching pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, other cities



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.