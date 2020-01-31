Issued by NCRI

Iran: Torching pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, other cities

Ahvaz - 31 Jan 2020

Ahvaz - 31 Jan 2020

PARIS, FRANCE, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today, January 31, 2020, defiant youth set fire to pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the criminal commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran and in Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Golestan, Ilam, Behbahan, and Kamyaran.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 31, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: Torching pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, other cities

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Shiraz - 31 Jan 2020

Shiraz - 31 Jan 2020

Tehran - 31 Jan 2020

Tehran - 31 Jan 2020

Rasht - 31 Jan 2020

Rasht - 31 Jan 2020

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Torching pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, other cities
Mrs. Monika Kryemadhi and Socialist Movement for Integration Party delegation visit Ashraf-3
Iran: HQ To Execute Khomeini’s Order targeted, Khamenei and Soleimani’s posters torched
View All Stories From This Author