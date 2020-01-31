There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,290 in the last 365 days.

Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, CT, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications.  With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

######

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4000

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry


