Global Friction Materials Industry
Friction Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 2%. Lining, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Friction Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798632/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.4 Billion by the year 2025, Lining will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$897.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$839.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lining will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.; Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC; BPW Limited; Brembo SpA; ContiTech AG; Delphi Automotive LLP; Hongma; Miba AG; Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sangsin Brake Co., Ltd.; SGL Carbon SE; Shandong Gold Phoenix Co., Ltd.; Shandong Longji Machinery Co., Ltd.; Tenneco, Inc.; TRW Ltd Aftermarket
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798632/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Friction Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Friction Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Friction Materials Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Friction Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Lining (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Lining (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Lining (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Pads (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Pads (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Pads (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Blocks (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Blocks (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Blocks (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Discs (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Discs (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Discs (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: OE (Business Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: OE (Business Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: OE (Business Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Aftersales (Business Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Aftersales (Business Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Aftersales (Business Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Brakes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Brakes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Brakes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Clutches (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Clutches (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Clutches (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 32: Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 33: Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Railway (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Railway (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Railway (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Aerospace & Marine (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Aerospace & Marine (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Aerospace & Marine (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Friction Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: United States Friction Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Friction Materials Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Friction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Friction Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Friction Materials Market in the United States by
Business Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Friction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Friction Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Friction Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Friction Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Friction Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Friction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Friction Materials Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Friction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Friction Materials Historic Market Review by
Business Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Business Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Canadian Friction Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Canadian Friction Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Friction Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Market for Friction Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Friction Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Market for Friction Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Friction Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Business Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Friction
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Japanese Friction Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Friction
Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Japanese Friction Materials Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 85: Chinese Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Friction Materials Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Business Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Friction Materials Market by Business Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Friction Materials Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Chinese Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Friction Materials Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Friction Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 97: European Friction Materials Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Friction Materials Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Friction Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Friction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Friction Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Friction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Friction Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Business Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: European Friction Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Friction Materials Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: European Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: European Friction Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Friction Materials Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: European Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 112: Friction Materials Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: French Friction Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Friction Materials Market in France by Business
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: French Friction Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis by
Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: French Friction Materials Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 122: French Friction Materials Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: French Friction Materials Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 124: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: German Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: German Friction Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Friction Materials Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Friction Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: German Friction Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Friction Materials Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 136: Italian Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Friction Materials Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Italian Friction Materials Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Friction Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Friction Materials Market by Business Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Italian Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Friction Materials Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Italian Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Italian Demand for Friction Materials in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Friction Materials Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Italian Friction Materials Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Friction Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Friction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Friction Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Friction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Business Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Friction Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Friction Materials in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: United Kingdom Friction Materials Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Friction Materials Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 160: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 161: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018-2025
Table 164: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Business Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 167: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 170: Friction Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Europe Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Friction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Friction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by
Business Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Business Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Business Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 181: Friction Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 184: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Friction Materials Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of World Friction Materials Historic Market
Review by Business Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 189: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 190: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Friction Materials Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of World Friction Materials Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY
BPW LIMITED
BENDIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SYSTEMS
BREMBO SPA
CONTITECH AG
HONGMA
MIBA AG
NISSHINBO HOLDINGS
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SGL CARBON SE
SANGSIN BRAKE
SHANDONG GOLD PHOENIX
SHANDONG LONGJI MACHINERY
TRW PARTS & SERVICE NORTH AMERICA
TENNECO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798632/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.