TI-TRUST, INC. NAMES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TI-Trust, Inc. is pleased to announce that Julie Kenning has been named as the Chief Financial Officer for the company. This announcement was recently made by President Brian Ippensen. Kenning is the Executive Vice President of Operations, and will assume the role of CFO in addition to her current duties.

Kenning has been with the company for over 20 years. She has experience in internal audit and has 18 years of trust operations experience. She is currently the head of accounting as well as trust operations of TI-TRUST, and has accounting experience at a holding company level. Kenning has both public and private accounting experiences along with her Certified Public Accountant designation making her a valuable asset to the TI-TRUST team.

Ippensen said “I have worked side by side with Julie for as long as she has been with the company, and know she will do an excellent job. Her experience and knowledge are a true asset to our organization.”

Kenning is a graduate of Quincy University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting, and is a certified public accountant. At TI-TRUST, Kenning is responsible for leading and directing the Trust Operations, Information Technology and Corporate Accounting department. She is a member of the AICPA, FIRMA, Board Trust Committee, Executive and IT Steering Committees, and participates in other internal oversight committees. Kenning previously worked at First Bankers Trust Company in the internal audit department, as a staff accountant in public accounting preparing taxes and performing audits, and a staff accountant in the cost and accounts payable department in manufacturing.

TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Employee Benefits, Personal Trust, and Farm Services. With solid core values and decades of proven commitment to high ethical standards, our experienced team of financial, legal, and administrative professionals is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients. Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, we have locations in five states and hold more than $10 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.

