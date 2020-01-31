BEYOND MEAT, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors in Beyond Meat, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 30, 2020



NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) in United States District Court for the Central District of California, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information and join the action on our website, www.whafh.com .

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Beyond Meat, Inc., you may, no later than March 30, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Beyond Meat, Inc.

## Click here to join the action. ##

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook . ##

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Beyond Meat’s termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee Farms constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm;

Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee Farms; and

as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 27, 2020, after the close of trading, Don Lee issued a press release entitled “Judge Rules Don Lee Farms Likely to Obtain a Judgment. Beyond Meat’s CFO and Others Named Individually for Fraud.”

On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $4.63 per share, or 3.71%, to close at $120.12 per share on January 28, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com to join this action .

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.