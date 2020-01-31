Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial highlights at and for the three months ended December 31, 2019, include:

Net income for Q4 2019 increased 6.8% to $16.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, from $15.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for Q4 2018.





Operating earnings for Q4 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased 6.8% to $18.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, from $16.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for Q4 2018.





Operating earnings for Q4 2019 have been adjusted to eliminate the following items:



Merger-related expenses of $2.3 million. The fair value gain on interest rate swaps of approximately $873,000. The loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $77,000.





Performance ratios for Q4 2019 compared to Q4 2018:



Return on average assets was 1.66% compared to 1.67%. Operating return on average assets was 1.82% compared to 1.83%. Return on average tangible equity was 13.55% compared to 14.53%. Operating return on average tangible equity was 14.86% compared to 15.92%.





On December 31, 2019, the Company closed its acquisition of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (“Carolina Trust”). The acquisition added $481.0 million of loans receivable, gross and $540.2 million of deposits.





Loans receivable, gross grew $703.6 million since December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of loans acquired from Carolina Trust, loans receivable, gross grew $222.6 million, or 8.8% since December 31, 2018.





Total deposits increased $690.2 million since December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of deposits acquired from Carolina Trust, deposits increased $150.0 million since December 31, 2018.





On December 3, 2018, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had approved a plan to repurchase up to $25 million in shares of the Company’s common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions over the next three years. The Company began stock repurchases on December 4, 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 9,000 shares at an average price of $34.77. Cumulatively since December 4, 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 390,000 shares at an average price of $32.01.





On November 17, 2019, the Company announced the execution of an agreement and plan of merger with United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI), pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into United, with United as the surviving corporation of the merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.13 shares of United common stock, par value $2.50 per share, resulting in an aggregate transaction value of approximately $1.1 billion, based on closing price of a share of United’s common stock as of that date. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Financial Results

Carolina Financial Corporation

The Company reported net income for Q4 2019 of $16.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, as compared to $15.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for Q4 2018.



Accretion income from acquired loans was $1.6 million for Q4 2019. Included in net income for Q4 2018 was a recovery of interest income of $0.9 million related to a payoff of a purchased credit impaired loan. Excluding the recovery, accretion income from acquired loans was $1.9 million for Q4 2018.





Operating earnings for Q4 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased 6.8% to $18.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, from $16.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for Q4 2018.



Included in net income for Q4 2019 were merger-related expenses of $2.3 million, a fair value gain on interest rate swaps of approximately $873,000 and a loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $77,000. Included in net income for Q4 2018 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $2.2 million and a gain on sale of securities of approximately $346,000.





The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $62.7 million or $2.80 per diluted share, as compared to $49.7 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Accretion income from acquired loans was $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Provision for loan losses during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $2.6 million and $2.1 million, respectively.





Operating earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased to $67.6 million, or $3.02 per diluted share compared to $62.8 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018.



Included in net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $3.7 million, a temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $3.1 million, a gain on sale of securities of $3.9 million, a loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $178,000 and merger-related expenses of $2.8 million. Included in net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of approximately $340,000, a loss on sale of securities of $1.9 million and merger-related expenses of $15.2 million.





The Company’s net interest margin-tax equivalent (NIM) decreased to 3.94% for Q4 2019 compared to 4.23% for Q4 2018. Q4 2019 net interest income included accretion income from acquired loans of $1.6 million (18 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of approximately $282,000 (3 bps to NIM). Q4 2018 accretion income included a recovery of interest income of approximately $0.9 million (11 bps to NIM), accretion income from acquired loans of $1.9 million (22 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of approximately $414,000 (6 bps to NIM).



Excluding accretion income from acquired loans and early payoff fees, Q4 2019 net interest margin was 3.73% compared to 3.84% in Q4 2018.





The Company reported book value per common share of $30.14 and $25.83 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Tangible book value per common share was $22.00 and $19.36 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





At December 31, 2019, the Company’s regulatory capital ratios exceeded the minimum levels currently required. Stockholders’ equity totaled $743.4 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $575.3 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets at December 31, 2019 was 12.04% compared to 11.83% at December 31, 2018.





During Q4 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 9,000 shares at an average price of $34.77.

Banking Segment

Banking segment net income increased 3.1% to $15.9 million for Q4 2019 compared to $15.4 million for Q4 2018. Accretion income from acquired loans was $1.6 million for Q4 2019. Included in net income for Q4 2018 was a recovery of interest income of $0.9 million related to a payoff of a purchased credit impaired loan. Excluding the recovery, accretion income from acquired loans was $1.9 million for Q4 2018.





Banking segment net income increased 27.7% to $63.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $49.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Accretion income from acquired loans was $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Provision for loan losses during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $2.6 million and $2.1 million, respectively.





Banking segment operating earnings increased 3.5% to $17.5 million for Q4 2019 compared to $16.9 million for Q4 2018.





Banking segment operating earnings increased 4.9% to $65.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $62.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Provision for loan losses during Q4 2019 was $580,000. Provision for loan losses during Q4 2018 was $750,000. The provision for loan losses was primarily driven by the organic loan growth.





Non-performing assets were 0.59% and 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in the NPA ratio was primarily due to two fully collateralized lending relationships.





Loans receivable, gross grew $703.6 million since December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of loans acquired from Carolina Trust, loans receivable, gross grew $222.6 million, or 8.8% since December 31, 2018.





Total deposits increased $690.2 million since December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of deposits acquired from Carolina Trust, deposits increased $150.0 million since December 31, 2018.

Wholesale Mortgage Banking

Net income for the wholesale mortgage banking segment was approximately $949,000 for Q4 2019 compared to net income of approximately $599,000 for Q4 2018. Net income was $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Included in net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was a temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights (MSR) of $3.1 million. The Company does not hedge the mortgage servicing rights positions and the impact of falling long-term interest rates increased prepayment speed assumptions driving down the value of the MSR asset. Excluding the impact of the temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights, operating earnings were $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.





Net margin was 2.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Originations for Q4 2019 and Q4 2018 were $237.6 million and $168.0 million, respectively.





Net margin was 2.04% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.74% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Originations for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $800.0 million and $744.2 million, respectively.

Dividend Declared

On January 30, 2020, the Company declared a $0.10 dividend per common share, payable on April 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2020.

About Carolina Financial Corporation

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) is the holding company of CresCom Bank, which also owns and operates Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Company. As of December 31, 2019, Carolina Financial Corporation had approximately $4.7 billion in total assets and Crescent Mortgage Company was approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Addendum to News Release – Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Such statements should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. This news release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, including but not limited to, core deposits, tangible book value, operating earnings and net income related to segments of the Company, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP. Investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation tables later in this release for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will occur or be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company’s loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; and (10) the impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters on our loan portfolio and the economic prospects of our coastal markets. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,411 28,857 Interest-bearing cash 91,792 33,276 Cash and cash equivalents 133,203 62,133 Securities available-for-sale 879,235 842,801 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 23,280 21,696 Other investments 3,521 3,450 Derivative assets 1,791 4,032 Loans held for sale 31,282 16,972 Loans receivable, gross 3,227,937 2,524,336 Allowance for loan losses (16,521 ) (14,463 ) Loans receivable, net 3,211,416 2,509,873 Premises and equipment, net 70,702 60,866 Right of use operating lease asset 17,163 — Accrued interest receivable 14,951 13,494 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 2,325 1,534 Deferred tax assets, net 2,463 5,786 Mortgage servicing rights 25,941 32,933 Cash value life insurance 71,267 58,728 Core deposit intangible 16,621 16,462 Goodwill 184,259 127,592 Other assets 19,453 12,396 Total assets $ 4,708,873 3,790,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 668,616 547,022 Interest-bearing deposits 2,739,745 2,171,171 Total deposits 3,408,361 2,718,193 Short-term borrowed funds 449,814 405,500 Long-term debt 42,761 59,436 Right of use operating lease liability 17,593 — Derivative liabilities 3,427 1,232 Drafts outstanding 8,193 8,129 Advances from borrowers for insurance and taxes 3,288 4,100 Accrued interest payable 2,450 1,591 Reserve for mortgage repurchase losses 892 1,292 Dividends payable to stockholders 2,227 1,576 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,427 14,414 Total liabilities 3,965,433 3,215,463 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 248 224 Additional paid-in capital 514,272 408,224 Retained earnings 221,103 167,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 7,817 (336 ) Total stockholders’ equity 743,440 575,285 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,708,873 3,790,748





CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months For the Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Interest income Loans $ 37,769 35,214 147,921 133,252 Investment securities 6,214 7,243 27,424 26,222 Dividends from Federal Home Loan Bank stock 280 253 1,203 1,004 Other interest income 123 209 568 580 Total interest income 44,386 42,919 177,116 161,058 Interest expense Deposits 6,882 5,808 27,106 18,727 Short-term borrowed funds 1,652 1,576 8,328 6,064 Long-term debt 539 643 2,432 2,457 Total interest expense 9,073 8,027 37,866 27,248 Net interest income 35,313 34,892 139,250 133,810 Provision for loan losses 580 750 2,580 2,059 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,733 34,142 136,670 131,751 Noninterest income Mortgage banking income 5,527 3,593 19,326 15,295 Deposit service charges 1,726 1,775 6,814 7,755 Net loss on extinguishment of debt (77 ) — (178 ) — Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — 346 3,891 (1,946 ) Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 873 (2,222 ) (3,659 ) (340 ) Net increase in cash value life insurance 395 377 1,591 1,530 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,413 2,624 10,107 9,052 Debit card income, net 1,500 1,246 4,839 4,809 Other 934 781 4,379 3,741 Total noninterest income 13,291 8,520 47,110 39,896 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,559 12,857 53,822 53,517 Occupancy and equipment 4,379 4,101 16,902 15,961 Marketing and public relations 307 320 1,614 1,330 FDIC insurance — 285 502 1,090 Recovery of mortgage loan repurchase losses (100 ) (150 ) (400 ) (600 ) Legal expense 66 95 438 422 Other real estate expense (income), net 92 (10 ) 422 (13 ) Mortgage subservicing expense 697 696 2,872 2,468 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 1,570 1,239 5,721 4,206 Impairment of mortgage servicing rights — — 3,100 — Amortization of core deposit intangible 706 763 2,910 3,139 Merger-related expenses 2,270 — 2,753 15,216 Other 3,013 3,041 12,436 12,472 Total noninterest expense 26,559 23,237 103,092 109,208 Income before income taxes 21,465 19,425 80,688 62,439 Income tax expense 4,972 3,981 17,948 12,769 Net income $ 16,493 15,444 62,740 49,670 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.74 0.69 2.83 2.28 Diluted $ 0.74 0.68 2.80 2.26 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 0.07 0.36 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,140,187 22,416,190 22,168,082 21,756,595 Diluted 22,363,814 22,587,466 22,385,127 21,972,857





CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended Selected Financial Data: December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Selected Average Balances: Total assets $ 3,978,345 3,891,019 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 Investment securities and FHLB stock 822,430 815,207 832,224 833,720 838,834 Loans receivable, net 2,711,061 2,639,921 2,610,394 2,535,192 2,428,603 Loans held for sale 31,436 29,733 21,905 13,754 20,120 Deposits 2,900,713 2,837,353 2,782,576 2,751,913 2,760,156 Stockholders’ equity 628,850 614,550 598,196 580,300 569,528 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average stockholders’ equity 10.49 % 10.82 % 10.08 % 10.03 % 10.85 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.55 % 14.08 % 13.24 % 13.32 % 14.53 % Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.71 % 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.67 % Operating return on average stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) 11.50 % 12.08 % 10.87 % 10.11 % 11.88 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 14.86 % 15.72 % 14.28 % 13.44 % 15.92 % Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.82 % 1.91 % 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.83 % Average earning assets to average total assets 90.28 % 90.13 % 89.83 % 89.72 % 89.64 % Average loans receivable to average deposits 93.46 % 93.04 % 93.81 % 92.12 % 87.99 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets 15.81 % 15.79 % 15.42 % 15.17 % 15.39 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) 3.94 % 4.13 % 3.99 % 4.00 % 4.23 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable 0.03 % 0.05 % (0.03 )% 0.02 % (0.02 )% Nonperforming assets to period end loans receivable 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 % 0.52 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.35 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.50 % 0.45 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable (end of period) (2) 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross non-acquired loans receivable (Non-GAAP) 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.79 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans (2) 65.44 % 84.73 % 120.51 % 129.74 % 123.13 % Nonperforming Assets, excluding purchased credit impaired: Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ 81 — — — 20 Nonaccrual loans 25,166 19,032 13,167 11,578 11,721 Total nonperforming loans 25,247 19,032 13,167 11,578 11,741 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 2,325 1,832 1,218 1,335 1,534 Total nonperforming assets $ 27,572 20,864 14,385 12,913 13,275 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Acquired loans represent 30.7%, 20.2%, 22.7%, 24.9%, and 27.2%, of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.





Carolina Financial Corporation

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months For the Year Increase (Decrease) Ended December 31, Ended December 31, Three 2019 2018 2019 2018 Months Year Segment net income: Community banking $ 15,933 15,449 63,382 49,624 484 13,758 Wholesale mortgage banking 949 599 1,572 2,315 350 (743 ) Other (424 ) (594 ) (2,299 ) (2,266 ) 170 (33 ) Eliminations 35 (10 ) 85 (3 ) 45 88 Total net income $ 16,493 15,444 62,740 49,670 1,049 13,070





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 15,933 16,864 15,804 14,781 15,449 Wholesale mortgage banking 949 325 (92 ) 390 599 Other (424 ) (582 ) (657 ) (636 ) (594 ) Eliminations 35 21 19 10 (10 ) Total net income $ 16,493 16,628 15,074 14,545 15,444





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 43,991 399 13 (17 ) 44,386 Interest expense 8,574 61 501 (63 ) 9,073 Net interest income (expense) 35,417 338 (488 ) 46 35,313 Provision for loan losses 589 (9 ) — — 580 Noninterest income from external customers 6,222 7,045 24 — 13,291 Intersegment noninterest income 242 — — (242 ) — Noninterest expense from external customers 20,423 5,924 212 — 26,559 Intersegment noninterest expense — 240 2 (242 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 20,869 1,228 (678 ) 46 21,465 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,936 279 (254 ) 11 4,972 Net income (loss) $ 15,933 949 (424 ) 35 16,493





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 42,577 480 15 (153 ) 42,919 Interest expense 7,494 170 537 (174 ) 8,027 Net interest income (expense) 35,083 310 (522 ) 21 34,892 Provision for loan losses 750 — — — 750 Noninterest income from external customers 2,990 5,507 23 — 8,520 Intersegment noninterest income 242 36 — (278 ) — Noninterest expense from external customers 18,141 4,818 277 1 23,237 Intersegment noninterest expense — 240 2 (242 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 19,424 795 (778 ) (16 ) 19,425 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,975 196 (184 ) (6 ) 3,981 Net income (loss) $ 15,449 599 (594 ) (10 ) 15,444





Carolina Financial Corporation

Segment Information, Continued

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 175,726 1,695 59 (364 ) 177,116 Interest expense 35,736 483 2,138 (491 ) 37,866 Net interest income (expense) 139,990 1,212 (2,079 ) 127 139,250 Provision for loan losses 2,709 (129 ) — — 2,580 Noninterest income from external customers 21,384 25,652 74 — 47,110 Intersegment noninterest income 966 17 — (983 ) — Noninterest expense from external customers 77,921 24,004 1,167 — 103,092 Intersegment noninterest expense — 960 6 (966 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 81,710 2,046 (3,178 ) 110 80,688 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,328 474 (879 ) 25 17,948 Net income (loss) $ 63,382 1,572 (2,299 ) 85 62,740





For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 159,483 1,841 56 (322 ) 161,058 Interest expense 25,227 414 2,025 (418 ) 27,248 Net interest income (expense) 134,256 1,427 (1,969 ) 96 133,810 Provision for loan losses 2,034 25 — — 2,059 Noninterest income from external customers 18,680 21,106 110 — 39,896 Intersegment noninterest income 966 99 — (1,065 ) — Noninterest expense from external customers 89,459 18,631 1,117 1 109,208 Intersegment noninterest expense — 960 6 (966 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 62,409 3,016 (2,982 ) (4 ) 62,439 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,785 701 (716 ) (1 ) 12,769 Net income (loss) $ 49,624 2,315 (2,266 ) (3 ) 49,670





Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 24,473 16,935 706 509 2.88 % 3.01 % Wholesale mortgage banking 237,604 168,002 4,821 3,084 2.03 % 1.84 % Total $ 262,077 184,937 5,527 3,593 2.11 % 1.94 %





Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 107,452 108,721 2,998 2,352 2.79 % 2.16 % Wholesale mortgage banking 799,975 744,208 16,328 12,943 2.04 % 1.74 % Total $ 907,427 852,929 19,326 15,295 2.13 % 1.79 %





Carolina Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) At the Month Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 668,616 611,959 616,823 575,990 547,022 Interest-bearing demand accounts 651,577 587,963 561,094 581,424 566,527 Savings accounts 218,786 180,827 184,764 188,725 192,322 Money market accounts 590,916 428,867 437,716 458,575 431,246 Total core deposits (Non-GAAP) 2,129,895 1,809,616 1,800,397 1,804,714 1,737,117 Certificates of deposit: Less than $250,000 1,159,978 948,218 921,309 923,709 875,749 $250,000 or more 118,488 85,380 84,403 88,647 105,327 Total certificates of deposit 1,278,466 1,033,598 1,005,712 1,012,356 981,076 Total deposits $ 3,408,361 2,843,214 2,806,109 2,817,070 2,718,193 Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders’ equity $ 743,440 621,595 605,579 589,150 575,285 Less intangible assets (200,880 ) (141,849 ) (142,570 ) (143,305 ) (144,054 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 542,560 479,746 463,009 445,845 431,231 Issued and outstanding shares 24,777,608 22,249,424 22,284,981 22,296,372 22,387,009 Less nonvested restricted stock awards (112,549 ) (115,933 ) (109,728 ) (111,578 ) (117,966 ) Period end dilutive shares 24,665,059 22,133,491 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 Total stockholders’ equity $ 743,440 621,595 605,579 589,150 575,285 Divided by period end dilutive shares 24,665,059 22,133,491 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 Common book value per share $ 30.14 28.08 27.31 26.56 25.83 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 542,560 479,746 463,009 445,845 431,231 Divided by period end dilutive shares 24,665,059 22,133,491 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 Tangible common book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 22.00 21.68 20.88 20.10 19.36 At the Month Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 989,534 548,754 601,193 644,461 686,401 Non-acquired gross loans receivable 2,238,403 2,173,427 2,050,043 1,946,149 1,837,935 Total gross loans receivable $ 3,227,937 2,722,181 2,651,236 2,590,610 2,524,336 % Acquired 30.66 % 20.16 % 22.68 % 24.88 % 27.19 % Non-acquired loans $ 2,238,403 2,173,427 2,050,043 1,946,149 1,837,935 Allowance for loan losses 16,521 16,125 15,867 15,021 14,463 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.79 % Total gross loans receivable $ 3,227,937 2,722,181 2,651,236 2,590,610 2,524,336 Allowance for loan losses 16,521 16,125 15,867 15,021 14,463 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net interest margin - core: Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 35,672 36,539 34,661 33,899 35,349 140,773 135,122 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (1,916 ) (3,209 ) (1,521 ) (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (8,264 ) (11,491 ) Net interest margin - core (2) (Non-GAAP) $ 33,756 33,330 33,140 32,282 32,066 132,509 123,631 Loans receivable interest income - core: Loans receivable interest income $ 37,452 38,291 36,325 34,813 34,969 146,882 132,289 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (1,916 ) (3,209 ) (1,521 ) (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (8,264 ) (11,491 ) Loans receivable interest income - core (2) (Non-GAAP) $ 35,536 35,082 34,804 33,196 31,686 138,618 120,798 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. ﻿(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.







Carolina Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 As Reported: Income before income taxes $ 21,465 21,372 19,356 18,495 19,425 80,688 62,439 Tax expense 4,972 4,744 4,282 3,950 3,981 17,948 12,769 Net Income $ 16,493 16,628 15,074 14,545 15,444 62,740 49,670 Average equity $ 628,850 614,550 598,196 580,300 569,528 605,629 526,701 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 486,716 472,349 455,270 436,630 425,105 462,902 381,110 Average assets 3,978,345 3,891,019 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,893,831 3,629,490 Average loans receivable 2,711,061 2,639,921 2,610,394 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,624,667 2,388,856 Average interest earning assets 3,591,503 3,507,155 3,483,713 3,432,818 3,322,894 3,504,258 3,252,914 Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.71 % 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.61 % 1.37 % Return on average equity 10.49 % 10.82 % 10.08 % 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.36 % 9.43 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.55 % 14.08 % 13.24 % 13.32 % 14.53 % 13.55 % 13.03 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 12.04 % 12.50 % 12.36 % 12.05 % 11.83 % 12.04 % 11.83 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) 3.94 % 4.13 % 3.99 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.02 % 4.15 % Net interest margin-core (2) (Non-GAAP) 3.73 % 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.81 % 3.84 % 3.78 % 3.80 % Yield on loans receivable-core (2) (Non-GAAP) 5.20 % 5.27 % 5.35 % 5.31 % 5.18 % 5.28 % 5.06 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,140,187 22,149,567 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,168,082 21,756,595 Diluted 22,363,814 22,336,383 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,385,127 21,972,857 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.74 0.75 0.68 0.66 0.69 2.83 2.28 Diluted $ 0.74 0.74 0.67 0.65 0.68 2.80 2.26 Operating Earnings and Performance Ratios: Income before income taxes $ 21,465 21,372 19,356 18,495 19,425 80,688 62,439 (Gain)/loss on sale of securities — (756 ) (1,941 ) (1,194 ) (346 ) (3,891 ) 1,946 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps (873 ) 996 2,164 1,371 2,222 3,659 340 Merger related expenses 2,270 484 — — — 2,753 15,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt 77 70 31 — — 178 — Impairment of mortgage servicing rights — 1,800 1,300 — — 3,100 — Operating earnings before income taxes 22,939 23,966 20,910 18,672 21,301 86,487 79,941 Tax expense (3) 4,858 5,400 4,653 4,001 4,379 18,868 17,105 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 18,081 18,566 16,257 14,671 16,922 67,619 62,836 Average equity $ 628,850 614,550 598,196 580,300 569,528 605,629 526,701 Less average intangible assets (142,134 ) (142,201 ) (142,926 ) (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (142,727 ) (145,591 ) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 486,716 472,349 455,270 436,630 425,105 462,902 381,110 Average assets $ 3,978,345 3,891,019 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,893,831 3,629,490 Less average intangible assets (142,134 ) (142,201 ) (142,926 ) (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (142,727 ) (145,591 ) Average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,836,211 3,748,818 3,735,343 3,682,446 3,556,372 3,751,104 3,483,899 Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.82 % 1.91 % 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.74 % 1.73 % Operating return on average stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) 11.50 % 12.08 % 10.87 % 10.11 % 11.88 % 11.17 % 11.93 % Operating return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.89 % 1.98 % 1.74 % 1.59 % 1.90 % 1.80 % 1.80 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 14.86 % 15.72 % 14.28 % 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.61 % 16.49 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,140,187 22,149,567 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,168,082 21,756,595 Diluted 22,363,814 22,336,383 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,385,127 21,972,857 Operating earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.82 0.84 0.73 0.66 0.75 3.05 2.89 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 0.83 0.73 0.66 0.75 3.02 2.86 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments. (3) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.





Carolina Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Community Banking Segment

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 15,933 16,864 15,804 14,781 15,449 63,382 49,624 Wholesale mortgage banking 949 325 (92 ) 390 599 1,572 2,315 Other (424 ) (582 ) (657 ) (636 ) (594 ) (2,299 ) (2,266 ) Eliminations 35 21 19 10 (10 ) 85 (3 ) Total net income $ 16,493 16,628 15,074 14,545 15,444 62,740 49,670 Community banking segment operating earnings: Income before income taxes $ 20,869 21,716 20,299 18,827 19,424 81,710 62,409 Tax expense (1) 4,936 4,852 4,495 4,046 3,975 18,328 12,785 Bank segment net income $ 15,933 16,864 15,804 14,781 15,449 63,382 49,624 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,140,187 22,149,567 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,168,082 21,756,595 Diluted 22,363,814 22,336,383 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,385,127 21,972,857 Bank segment earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.72 0.76 0.71 0.67 0.69 2.86 2.28 Diluted $ 0.71 0.76 0.71 0.66 0.68 2.83 2.26 Bank segment income before taxes $ 20,869 21,716 20,299 18,827 19,424 81,710 62,409 (Gain)/loss on sale of securities — (756 ) (1,941 ) (1,194 ) (346 ) (3,891 ) 1,941 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps (873 ) 996 2,164 1,371 2,222 3,659 388 Loss on extinguishment of debt 77 70 31 — — 178 — Merger related expenses 2,270 484 — — — 2,753 15,216 Operating earnings before income taxes 22,343 22,510 20,553 19,004 21,300 84,409 79,954 Tax expense (1) 4,821 5,043 4,566 4,096 4,371 18,513 17,117 Operating bank segment earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 17,522 17,467 15,987 14,908 16,929 65,896 62,837 Operating bank segment earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.79 0.79 0.72 0.67 0.76 2.97 2.89 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.78 0.78 0.71 0.67 0.75 2.94 2.86 (1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.

For More Information, Contact:

William A. Gehman III, EVP and CFO, 843.723.7700



