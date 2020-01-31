Domo Honored as “Best in Mobile Cloud Solution” by Cloud Awards

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it won the 2019-2020 Cloud Award for “Best in Mobile Cloud Solution.” The award underscores the strength of Domo’s mobile-first design, which gives customers the same BI leverage at cloud scale in record time on their mobile device as the have on their laptop.



Business leaders want greater access to company data on their mobile devices to power digital transformation across the enterprise, according to a recent study by Dimensional Research . In fact, 96% of executives say it would help decision-making if stakeholders at all levels of their organizations had access to up-to-the-minute data on their phones, and 87% want to instantly share reports with their team and collaborate on their phones.

This is the fourth year in a row that Domo has been recognized by the Cloud Awards. Domo was previously shortlisted for the Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution (2018-2019), Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution (2017-2018) and Cloud Excellence and Data Innovation (2016-2017).

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought excellence in cloud computing, showcasing winners spanning the entire globe. Organizations of any size are accepted for consideration in the program, including those from governmental bodies, start-ups and established multinationals. Over 300 organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe.

“Domo is a deserving winner in this year’s Cloud Awards program, not merely showing a dedication and commitment to excellence, but one fueled by an unmatched passion for innovation,” Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards James Williams said. “Making the shortlist alone was a significant achievement, because remarkably, the standard still gets higher year-on-year. Judging is incredibly difficult, and with the addition of extra materials showcasing client successes and testimonials, it’s never been clearer to see how intelligent use of cloud technologies has made so much more possible in business.”

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

