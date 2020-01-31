Global Fruit & Vegetable Crop Protection Industry
Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 5%. Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit & Vegetable Crop Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798634/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Herbicides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$74.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Herbicides will reach a market size of US$306.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$681.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.; AMVAC® Chemical Corporation; Arysta LifeScience Corporation; Bayer CropScience AG; BioWorks, Inc.; Certis USA LLC; DowDuPont, Inc.; FMC Corporation; ISAGRO S.p.A.; Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.; Koppert B.V.; Lanxess AG; Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.; Monsanto Company; Novozymes A/S; Nufarm Limited; Syngenta AG; Valent BioSciences Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798634/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fruit & Vegetable Crop Protection Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Herbicides (Mode of Action) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Herbicides (Mode of Action) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Herbicides (Mode of Action) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Fungicides (Mode of Action) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Fungicides (Mode of Action) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Fungicides (Mode of Action) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Insecticides (Mode of Action) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Insecticides (Mode of Action) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Insecticides (Mode of Action) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Mode of Actions (Mode of Action) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Mode of Actions (Mode of Action) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Mode of Actions (Mode of Action) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Synthetic (Origin) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Synthetic (Origin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Synthetic (Origin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Bio-Based (Origin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Bio-Based (Origin) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Bio-Based (Origin) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fruit & Vegetable Crop Protection Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of
Action: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
United States by Mode of Action: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Origin: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
United States by Origin: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Review by Mode of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Action for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Review by Origin in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Origin for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Action for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Origin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Action for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market by
Mode of Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Origin for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market by
Origin: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fruit & Vegetable Crop Protection Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2018-2025
Table 50: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Mode of Action: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin: 2018-2025
Table 53: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Origin: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in France
by Mode of Action: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in France
by Origin: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Action for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market by
Mode of Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Origin for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market by
Origin: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
of Action for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Origin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2018
to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Review by Mode of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Action for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Review by Origin in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Origin for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Russia
by Mode of Action: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Origin: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Russia
by Origin: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of
Action: 2018-2025
Table 92: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Mode of Action: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin:
2018-2025
Table 95: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Origin: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Asia-Pacific by Mode of Action: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Asia-Pacific by Origin: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2018
to 2025
Table 113: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Review by Mode of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Action for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Review by Origin in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Origin for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2009-2017
Table 120: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 121: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 123: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fruit and Vegetable
Crop Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode
of Action for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fruit and Vegetable
Crop Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Origin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Action for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market by Mode of Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Origin for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market by Origin: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of
Action: 2018-2025
Table 140: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Mode of Action: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin:
2018-2025
Table 143: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Origin: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Brazil
by Mode of Action: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Brazil
by Origin: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Action: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Mode of Action: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest
of Latin America by Mode of Action: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Origin: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest
of Latin America by Origin: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of
Action: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market by Mode of Action in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of
Action for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin: 2018
to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Historic Market by Origin in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Origin for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Action for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Origin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Analysis by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2018-2025
Table 179: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Mode of Action: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Origin: 2018-2025
Table 182: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Origin: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Action for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market by Mode of Action: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Origin for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Origin: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection
Market by Origin: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
Action: 2009-2017
Table 192: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Mode of Action: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Origin:
2009-2017
Table 195: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Action for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of
Action: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Origin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Origin:
2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Fruit and Vegetable Crop
Protection Market Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Action:
2018 to 2025
Table 203: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Africa
by Mode of Action: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 204: African Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Mode of Action: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Origin: 2018 to
2025
Table 206: Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market in Africa
by Origin: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Fruit and Vegetable Crop Protection Market
Share Breakdown by Origin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS
AMVAC® CHEMICAL CORPORATION
BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG
BIOWORKS, INC.
CERTIS USA LLC
DOWDUPONT
FMC CORPORATION
ISAGRO S.P.A.
ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA
KOPPERT BV
LANXESS AG
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC
MONSANTO COMPANY
NOVOZYMES A/S
NUFARM LIMITED
SYNGENTA AG
VALENT BIOSCIENCES CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798634/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.