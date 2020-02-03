Smart ERP Solutions Hosts Complimentary Educational Form I-9 and E-Verify Webinar Series with DHS

You're invited to an exclusive SmartERP webinar series presented by the Department of Homeland Security Smart ERP Solutions

Presentation Covers Requirements for the New Form I-9 and E-Verify in 2020

By loading I-9 information into E-Verify, it’s the vehicle to ensure that the new hire information provided is matching the government database” — Dave Basham, Department of Homeland Security

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for a complimentary educational webinar series with DHS analyst David Basham. Basham will be presenting: "What You Need to Know about Form I-9 and E-Verify in 2020” covering updated requirements for both Form I-9 and E-Verify. This live interactive one-hour webinar series is open to all U.S. employers and will take place on Wednesday, February 19 at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00PM (EST) and March 4 at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00PM (EST). Registration for this complimentary webinar series can be accessed here. Participants need only register once for both sessions. For registrants unable to attend one or both sessions, a recording will be made available.Understanding the complexities of Form I-9 requirements can be difficult, and non-compliance can be detrimental to any organization, as witnessed by many employers across the U.S. that have received substantial fines and penalties. Form I-9 fines have recently increased, and the Department of Justice has recently settled with several employers over discriminatory conduct, making it more imperative than ever for employers to ensure that they are meeting compliance requirements for the new Form I-9, released January 19, 2020.“By loading I-9 information into E-Verify, it’s the vehicle to ensure that the new hire information provided is matching the government database. E-Verify is the best program readily available today to ensure that the employees you hire are authorized to work,” states Dave Basham, Form I-9 and E-Verify Speaker Engagement Branch, Verification Division U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Department of Homeland Security Washington, D.C.The first session in the series provides greater detail than just the basics of Form I-9. DHS will cover form completion for remote hires, use of abbreviations, what address should be entered in each address block (this will surprise many), the true definition of the three-day rule, how to avoid work-related discrimination in regards to completing Form I-9 with your employee, copying documents, form retention and many other areas.The second session will cover the W's (Who, What, Where, When) of E-Verify. DHS will take a deeper dive into areas such as what states mandate enrollment and which federal contractors are required to use E-Verify. DHS will also review how to enroll and create a case in E-Verify, processing re-hires through E-Verify, what is and how to handle a TNC (tentative non-confirmation), who/how to avoid work-related discrimination during the E-Verify case processing and many other topics. Save your seat and register today.About the presenter, David BashamMr. Basham joined the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2008 following his retirement from the U.S. Army. He has conducted over 500 Form I-9 and E-Verify presentations to nationwide audiences including elected officials, immigration attorneys, compliance personnel to human resources and payroll professionals. Dave conducts ongoing sessions for many associations that include; Society of HR Management (SHRM), American Payroll, and National Notary. In 2016, the American Payroll Association presented Dave with their annual Government Partner Award in recognition of his service, as a government agent, to the payroll community.About Smart ERP SolutionsFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable on premise and cloud solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. The organization’s Smart Onboarding and Smart I-9/ E-Verify solutions integrate with popular HR systems to automate new hire onboarding and the employment eligibility verification process. In addition to their employee onboarding solutions, SmartERP offers their Smart Talent Procurement solution, which enables organizations to compliantly procure, manage and pay for contingent work. Smart ERP Solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.About Department of Homeland Security (DHS)The United States Department of Homeland Security is a cabinet department of the United States federal government with responsibilities in public security, roughly comparable to the interior or home ministries of other countries.About U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)USCIS secures America’s promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to their customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of their immigration system.

