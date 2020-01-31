Dubbing is having a comeback. Tech innovator VoiceQ has extended its proven dubbing software to the cloud to meet new demands for speed, efficiency and scale.

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech innovator VoiceQ has extended its proven dubbing software to the cloud to meet new demands for speed, efficiency and scale in the global dubbing industry.

VoiceQ Cloud Manager™ and VoiceQ Cloud Collaborator™ are web-based applications designed to complement native dubbing applications VoiceQ Pro™ and VoiceQ Writer™ by introducing script localization efficiencies across the pre-record workflow, and reporting efficiencies across pre-record and record workflows.

In announcing the launch of the new cloud tools VoiceQ CEO Steven Renata says,

“Dubbing studios around the world tell us the script preparation stage is challenging. We have created cloud-based tools that allow everyone involved in script localization to collaborate in real time, from anywhere, on any device, in perfect sync.

“All Managers need is an internet connection to experience over-the-shoulder editing, accelerate review and approval, manage multiple projects more easily, and be everywhere – without blowing the budget.”

In extending to the cloud the company is riding the wave of growth in the global language services market, a market seeing exponential growth in consumption and soaring investment in localized content (up 35% year-on-year).

Acknowledged as innovative and disruptive, VoiceQ is now recognized as the market leader in the “prompting tools” category. It recently featured in a special report in The Economist that explores dubbing around the globe and concludes that “Dubbing is coming to a small screen near you. Once associated with poor quality and foreigners too lazy for subtitles, the art form is having a comeback.” The Economist correspondent tries out VoiceQ on-screen in a top Los Angeles studio and acknowledges it as helping drive the current boom in English dubbing: replacing the traditional French rythmoband with tech solutions, and credited in studio as “making sprawling international productions easier, faster and cheaper” and turning a dubbing session into an experience for director and actor that is “like making their own film without the camera”.

Launch of the cloud products has also prompted the release of a new package for training future audio production stars. Education and training institutions who sign up to the package get software for Managers, Engineers, Adaptors and Translators, including VoiceQ Cloud Manager and VoiceQ Cloud Collaborator for the pre-record stage. They also have access to customised training modules and video training. Education clients signed to date range from New Zealand’s Victoria University of Wellington to the Sámi Education Institute in Lapland, Norway.

ABOUT VOICEQ:

VoiceQ is a systemised software solution that automates dialogue replacement in the post-production stage of film, television and gaming production. It is developed and distributed by New Zealand technology company Kiwa Digital Ltd. VoiceQ is now licensed to 240 studios globally, including 22 of the largest SVOD partners. For more, www.voiceq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.