Global Function-as-a-Service Industry
Function-as-a-Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 31. 7%. Developer-Centric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 31.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Function-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.2 Billion by the year 2025, Developer-Centric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$584.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$882.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Developer-Centric will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dynatrace LLC; Fiorano Software Ltd.; Google LLC; IBM Corporation; Infosys Ltd.; Microsoft Corporation; Rogue Wave Software, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Function-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Function-as-a-Service Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Developer-Centric (User Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Developer-Centric (User Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Operator-Centric (User Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Operator-Centric (User Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Public Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Web & Mobile Based (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Web & Mobile Based (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Research & Academic (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Research & Academic (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry Vertical) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Consumer Goods & Retail (Industry Vertical) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 24: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 26: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Function-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 27: United States Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Function-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 30: United States Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Function-as-a-Service Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Function-as-a-Service Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Function-as-a-Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 42: Canadian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Function-as-a-Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Function-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Function-as-a-Service Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 48: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market by User Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 54: Function-as-a-Service Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Chinese Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Chinese Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Function-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 59: European Function-as-a-Service Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: European Function-as-a-Service Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 64: Function-as-a-Service Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: European Function-as-a-Service Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Function-as-a-Service Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 68: European Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 69: Function-as-a-Service Market in France by User Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis by
User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: French Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 72: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 76: French Function-as-a-Service Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 77: Function-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by User Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: German Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: German Function-as-a-Service Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 80: German Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Function-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Function-as-a-Service Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market by User Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 88: Function-as-a-Service Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Italian Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Italian Demand for Function-as-a-Service in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Italian Function-as-a-Service Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Function-as-a-Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Function-as-a-Service Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 96: United Kingdom Function-as-a-Service Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Function-as-a-Service in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 100: Function-as-a-Service Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018-2025
Table 102: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Function-as-a-Service Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 105: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 108: Rest of Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Function-as-a-Service Market in Asia-Pacific by User
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 115: Function-as-a-Service Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 117: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Function-as-a-Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 119: Function-as-a-Service Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 120: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Rest of World Function-as-a-Service Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
DYNATRACE
FIORANO SOFTWARE
GOOGLE
IBM CORPORATION
INFOSYS
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ROGUE WAVE SOFTWARE
SAP SE
TIBCO SOFTWARE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.