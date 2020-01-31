UNCF to Host the Eighth Columbus Mayor’s Luncheon

Hosted by the honorable Andrew J. Ginther, mayor, city of Columbus, the luncheon celebrates UNCF’s 75 years of supporting a new generation of leaders

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, OH, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has strived to change the narrative of historically black colleges and universities across the nation by equipping students of color with the resources necessary to get to and through college and ultimately participate in and succeed as part of America’s highly educated workforce. As it marks this major milestone of service, UNCF will host the Columbus Mayor’s luncheon Feb. 14 at The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus.

Nearly 400 civic, business and community leaders are expected to attend, including event host, the honorable Andrew J. Ginther, mayor, city of Columbus; keynote speaker Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French; master of ceremonies W. Shawna Gibbs, Columbus school board member; and many notable local community figures who also support UNCF’s mission.

“UNCF has a long and storied legacy of advocacy, support and celebration of HBCUs and the students they serve,” said French. “UNCF has done this important work by creating partnerships and collaborations that transcend our differences and acknowledges our shared humanity. I am honored to represent Clark Atlanta University by providing the keynote address at the Columbus Mayor’s Luncheon and tell the powerful and inspiring story of UNCF and Clark Atlanta University, especially as the nation’s minority college students struggles with student loan debt and political discord.”



Thanks to the help of corporations like AEP, Encova, Crane Group, Fifth Third Bank, KeyBank, Kimball Midwest, OCCH, The Kroger Company, United Midwest Savings Bank, White Castle System, Inc., UNCF-supported students are able to earn their degrees. “A college education is more important than ever, but it is also more expensive than ever. We are living in a time when official support for getting a college education—state support for state colleges and universities, federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid—is under attack and losing purchasing power,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “So that means that more students of color than ever before are looking for support from UNCF, and events like the Columbus Mayor’s Luncheon to help them meet their needs.”



For more information or to purchase a ticket, go to UNCF.org/ColumbusLuncheon.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 17 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

