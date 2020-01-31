GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2020. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 4.3% increase from the prior year’s dividend.
Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX stated, “2020 marks our 102nd consecutive year of paying a dividend, a track record that few companies can match. This dividend increase reflects the board’s confidence in GATX’s long-term outlook and demonstrates the Company’s continued commitment to return capital to our shareholders.”
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com
