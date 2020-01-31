Reese’s Take 5 Breaks Guinness World Records™ Title

/EIN News/ -- Some Go Big, But Reese’s Take 5 Goes Bigger for Big Game

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two weeks ago, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest chocolate nut bar was set, but today, Reese’s Take 5 takes over that title. And the Reese’s team is adding pretzels, caramel and peanut butter too!

Did you really think Reese’s would let that record go uncontested? Reese’s Take 5 is already going big with a Big Game advertising spot to prove it’s the best candy bar you’ve never heard of, but now it’s going even bigger – literally.

The record-breaking bar was revealed at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, PA today, and mirrors the classic Reese’s Take 5 bar with a delicious combination of five layers – Reese’s peanut butter, chocolate, caramel, peanuts and pretzels. And it only took five days to create. Yes, just FIVE days!

“The Reese’s team believes records, even those just a few weeks old, are meant to be broken,” said Veronica Villasenor, senior director Reese’s brand. “You might not have been familiar with Reese’s Take 5 before, but now, the bar will become your newest obsession.”

The bar measures 9 feet long by 5.5 feet wide by 2 feet high and weighs 5,943 pounds.

The world has Michael Nolt, Chocolate Fellow and member of the R&D team at The Hershey Company, to thank for the record-setting creation. But that’s not all – he’s also responsible for the best candy bar’s existence in the first place. As the original creator of Take 5, when the bar launched in December 2004, Nolt has seen the candy’s evolution from initial concept, to record-breaking achievement!

A team of over 40 individuals from The Hershey Company research and development center and manufacturing facilities assisted Nolt in the bar’s creation, taking a mere five days, to complete the herculean task.

Once consumed by Hershey employees as part of Reese’s “Super” celebration, the Reese’s Take 5 bar will officially be recognized and verified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the record-holder for largest chocolate nut bar.

This comes ahead of Reese’s’ first-ever Big Game advertising spot , airing during the third quarter of the game this Sunday, February 2.

The ad is meant to make viewers question – why haven’t they heard of Reese’s Take 5? Have they been living under a rock? Were they raised by wolves?! No, seriously. We’re not letting them get away with this.

Reese’s Take 5 was named top of the Los Angeles Times candy bar power rankings in June of 2019. There’s no denying it, Reese’s Take 5 is better, and bigger, than its competitors, confirming it’s the greatest candy bar ever.

The Reese’s Take 5 ad was created by the agency mcgarrybowen, directed by Harold Einstein with the help of Dummy production company.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, KitKat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

About Guinness World Records

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

