Chris Muggler Discusses the Importance of Mercy

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- January is often a stark contrast to the cheer and festivities of December. The decorations have been put away, nights are colder and longer, and parties and gatherings are few and far between. But recalling the reason for the Christmas season, God’s mercy and the birth of His son who would redeem and save mankind, is a way to start the new year off with a brighter outlook. Chris David Muggler has experienced God’s mercy firsthand and is dedicated to sharing His love and light with others. Chris Muggler , now a devout man of God, did not always have his heart and mind open to receive Him. On becoming a Christian, he says: “My personal Christian testimony is not my own. It’s another glimpse of God’s grace being brought to another broken sinner through His Holy Spirit. I grew up with interests in Christianity but was swayed away from it. I lived for attention and love but they never seemed to fulfill my desires in totality.”It was in his sophomore year at the University of North Carolina Charlotte that he attended a Campus Outreach meeting and let God in for the first time. It fulfilled him in a way he had never known before. Eager for enlightenment as well as salvation, Chris Muggler quickly made faith his priority, a decision which has served him well in the years since.While Chris Muggler was always a kindhearted and giving soul, his faith has pushed him to be even more philanthropic and give his time and energy to help others. In addition to speaking at his church, he is heavily involved in various community outreach endeavors. Chris Muggler says volunteering, whether it is at the local animal shelter or soup kitchen, is one of the best ways to share God’s mercy. Besides this, there are several little things you can do on a daily basis. These include being patient and withholding judgment, accepting people’s quirks and differences, and giving people a second chance. He also suggests being radically kind, helping people around you who are hurt or struggling, and even responding to anger or hatred with kindness.As Peter Kreeft said, “It is mercy, not justice or courage or even heroism, that alone can defeat evil.”

Chris David Muggler of Indian Trail



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.