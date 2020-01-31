Luanda hosts Quadripartite Summit Sunday

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 31 - Luanda welcomes this Sunday a quadripartite summit (Angola, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda) to discuss issues related to regional security and cooperation.,

As a result, Heads of State Félix Tshisekedi, from DR Congo, Paul Kagame, from Rwanda, and Yoweri Museveni, from Uganda, are expected in the Angolan capital Luanda, according to a press release from the Civil House of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The Quadripartite Summit, an initiative of the Angolan President, is the third supported by João Lourenço, after having already done so on 12 July and 21 August 2019.

The last summit aimed to consolidate and confirm the understandings reached between Uganda and Rwanda, during the First Meeting, in which the Statesmen took the opportunity to exchange views on the strengthening of their political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.

The Heads of State of Rwanda and Uganda welcomed the efforts of the Angolan President, assisted by his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the search for a peaceful solution, in the spirit of Pan-Africanism and regional integration, to resolve the dispute between the two countries.

