Steven Odzer Accepted Award on Behalf of His Late Father, Yehoshua Ben Tzvi Hakohain Odzer

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry, Steven Odzer has made a name for himself in the field. Long gone are the days when Steven Odzer operated his first business out of his parent’s basement selling napkins, paper cups, and plates door to door in his neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn. He has been successful on his own, leading his many companies such as Paper Pro Inc., GlobalSupplyNet.com, and YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. Steven Odzer credits his success to his late father, Yehoshua Ben Tzvi Hakohain Seymour Odzer. Steven Odzer’s father taught him the value of hard work.On December 15, 2019, at the Ahavas Torah Center’s celebration of 8 Years of Torah and Community Growth Gala, they presented Seymour Odzer with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the Jewish community. Although the family would have liked for Seymour Odzer to have accepted this award in person, Steven Odzer was honored to accept on behalf of his late father.“I am honored to be able to accept this award for my father’s work,” Steven Odzer said proudly when he accepted the award. “I feel that this community represents the finest that people can achieve through hard work and dedication, and I’m proud to be a supporter of this great cause.” The entire Odzer family was very proud of the lifetime achievement award presented to Seymour.The Ahavas Torah Center’s Jewish learning and community outreach programs do great things for the community. Since he has been spending more time in Henderson, NV, with his new business venture, Steven Odzer hopes to continue the great work of the Ahavas Torah Center in Nevada.Those interested in supporting the Ahavas Torah Center can visit www.atcdinner.com to learn more and make a donation. These contributions are tax-free, and there are also opportunities to place an ad in the Ahavas Torah Center’s journal.While he’s not busy growing his distribution business, support causes such as both Jewish and non-Jewish causes, the AHRC, and Bris Avrohom, a large non-profit that helps Jewish immigrants from Russia integrate into life in the U.S. Steven Odzer also enjoys spending his free time with his seven children and eight grandchildren. When he’s not chasing after his grandchildren, he’s cheering on the New York Yankees or the Las Vegas Golden Knights.



