American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) to Feature Its New 20mg Flavored CBD Water at Influencer Dinner During Super Bowl LIV Festivities in Miami

The Company continues to leverage the media exposure of the Super Bowl festivities to highlight new products, marking the third consecutive appearance at the event

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that its new 20mg flavored water will be featured at a dinner for influencers and tastemakers at dÓma, in the trendy Wynwood art district of Miami. This dinner is part of the Company’s launch of its new flavored CBD infused water during Super Bowl LIV week festivities and its support for LALPINA brand ambassador and former NFL player Jack Brewer’s Super Bowl of Service.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, “I am glad to announce that our new flavored CBD water will be featured during Super Bowl festivities in Miami. I am excited to have our water featured at a dinner with influencers and tastemakers. The intimate setting will allow for the product to be sampled by a diverse group of people who will help the Company build a buzz for its launch later this year. The product is great and I anticipate they will enjoy it just as much as I do. While I won’t be able to attend the festivities this year in Miami, the group the Company’s utilizing for this event is first rate, and I am confident that the dinner will be a success. Super Bowl week has been an important part of the Company’s marketing efforts and we look forward to continue the tradition for many years to come. This dinner is the first of many plans that the Company has for its new product; there are more in the works in the lead-up to the official retail launch. I look forward to keeping shareholders informed about the Company’s plans for the retail launch of LALPINA Flavored CBD Water, and some other developments the Company is working on in the next week or two. Stay tuned.”

The Company’s brand ambassador, Jack Brewer, Serving Ministries, and the Jack Brewer Foundation are hosting “Super Bowl of Service”, a series of events focusing on community service in the Miami metro area during the celebrations in the lead up to Super Bowl LIV. The events will be addressing the fatherless crisis that has devastated America which impacted communities and their culture nationwide. For more information about the initiatives or to make a donation, visit (https://www.thejackbrewerfoundation.org/) and (https://servingministries.org/).

LALPINA CBD water can be purchased online at visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

LYNKS Pet CBD Water can be purchased online:

https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/

Vanexxe can be purchased on Amazon here

The Company’s research report was recently updated by Ludlow Research with a short-term price target of $0.03. To read full report, risks, and disclosures, click here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com



