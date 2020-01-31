German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 31 - Germany Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will visit Angola next Friday (07), to deepen relations between the two countries.,

In a press note sent to ANGOP today, the President of the Republic's Civil House says that, as the first act of the visit, the German Chancellor will have a meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In the afternoon of the same day, Angela Merkel and João Lourenço are going to open the German-Angolan Economic Forum.

The Chancellor will visit the Museum of Anthropology, which started a cooperation program with the Goethe-Institute Angola and the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, as well as a German company in the Angolan capital.

There will also be a meeting with Angolans who studied in Germany.

This is Chancellor Angela Merkel's second visit to Angola, the first of which took place in 2011, when an extended partnership between the two states was agreed.

Before Angola, Chancellor Angela Merkel visited South Africa, accompanied by a business delegation from her country.

President João Lourenço visited Germany in August 2018 and met Chancellor Angela Merkel in New York in September last year.

Angola and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1979.

The partnership between the two countries gained new impetus with the holding of the 1st session of the Bilateral Commission, in 2012, in Berlin.

In recent years, Angola has become Germany's third trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2010, bilateral trade totaled 491 million euros.

