Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation's student team set to swing through South Florida for Winter Exhibitions

ITEC Student Team Winter 2020

The 2020 Winter exhibition tour will make stops across the East and West coasts of South Florida during February and March.

I can speak firsthand to the importance of this program - to be exposed to and learn from being in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring is life-changing” — Yoni Yair, Vice President of Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation’s student team will begin their 2020 Winter exhibition tour with stops across the East and West coasts of South Florida during February and March.

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation is dedicated to empowering children through sport and education to foster lasting peace in one of the most turbulent areas in the world. Their goal is to teach children of all backgrounds how to live successful lives. "As a proud Alumnus of the ITEC, I can speak firsthand to the importance of this program. It was through this remarkable organization that I was exposed to, and learned from being in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring," states Yoni Yair, Vice President of Development. "It is my great hope that we can offer this same chance to as many children as possible and give them an opportunity to building lasting peace within their communities and successful futures."

On Tuesday, February 25th, the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation student team will arrive in Palm Beach County, FL from Tel Aviv. The first exhibition and fundraiser will take place on Thursday, February 27th at Wycliffe Country Club in Wellington. The team will remain in the Sunshine state traveling from coast to coast, through March 16th.

The ITEC 2020 Winter schedule includes the following exhibitions and events:

Thursday, February 27th – Wellington, FL at Wycliffe Country Club

Friday, February 28th - Palm Beach Gardens, FL at The Country Club at Mirasol

Monday, March 2nd – Boynton Beach, FL at Tivoli Lakes Tennis Club (Members Only event)

Wednesday, March 4th - Delray Beach, FL at Addison Reserve Country Club*

Thursday, March 5th - Naples, FL at the Players Club & Spa at Lely Resort

Friday, March 6th – Tampa, FL at the Davis Island Tennis Complex

Sunday, March 8th – Sarasota, FL at Laurel Oak Country Club

Monday, March 9th - Palm Beach Gardens, FL at Frenchman’s Creek Country Club*

Wednesday, March 11th - Boca Raton, FL at St. Andrews Country Club*

Thursday, March 12th – Boca Raton, FL at Woodfield Country Club

Saturday, March 14th - Coral Gables, FL at The Gables Club

Monday, March 16th - Boca Raton, FL at Boca West Country Club

*Invitation Only

The team includes a diverse group of student athletes from Israel, ranging in age from 12 -16, and their coach, representing the various Israel Tennis & Education Centers. This exhibition team includes a Christian Arab, Muslim Arab as well as an Ethiopian Jewish coach.

During their appearances they will be ”Playing For Peace” and in addition to their time on court, they will share their personal stories about what the ITEC has meant to them, their families and the communities in which they live. For them and so many others, the ITEC represents a safe and nurturing educational environment in which children of all backgrounds learn vital life values and skills while providing a framework for physical fitness and wellness through sports.

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) was founded in 1976 and has grown and evolved into one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel. ITEC has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of children with the goal of igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

The focus of the ITEC is on empowering children everyday so they can become better human beings. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopia, Russia, and the Ukraine along with children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities. The ITEC also recognizes the ability of tennis to bring together children from different religions as seen in its highly successful Coexistence Program.

“We are thrilled to provide our children the opportunity to travel to the US and serve as youth ambassadors for Israel in communities abroad,” states Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development. “It is phenomenal to witness how much these children learn through this unique educational experience and meet the wonderful people who support them.”

The goal of Israel Tennis & Education Centers is to ensure that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

For more information or to attend these exhibitions and events, please go to: www.itecenters.org or contact Yoni Yair, VP of Development at 954-480-6333 or yyair@itecenters.org ITEC exhibitions and events are open to the public, unless otherwise noted. The ITEC adheres to a strict public safety policy requiring advanced registration and valid ID of all attendees. Tax-deductible contributions are greatly appreciated.



###

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITEC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of 20,000 Israeli youth

annually. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and under-served towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org

Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation

3275 West Hillsboro Blvd. Suite 102

Deerfield Beach FL 33442

954-480-6333



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.