Ashland honored by Henkel for outstanding contribution

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henkel recognized Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) as a top supplier for best-in-class performance in 2019 during the 2020 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting and Industry Convention, Jan. 27, – Feb. 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Ashland received second prize in the “Best Innovation Contributor Laundry & Home Care 2019” for captivates technology that provides visible benefits in Henkel’s Power & Pearls hand dishwashing detergents.

Ashland Captivates™ GL encapsulates are custom-manufactured, spherical matrix particles that are naturally-derived and create novel sensory experiences. The beads are produced using a proprietary technology that creates hydrogel beads from a continuous stream of viscous liquid. The resulting droplets are transformed into solidified beads or pearls using gelation techniques. The mineral pearls, filled with pumice, provide an eye-catching design. They clean grease and starch residues and are more than 99 percent natural.

“Ashland’s solvers delivered an innovative solution that adds allure to Henkel’s product on the retail shelf with the efficacy that consumers demand,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland.





Ashland was among more than 30 suppliers that were recognized by Henkel.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com .

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

