SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CTAS and CORV: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Deadlines

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)

Class Period: March 6, 2017 - November 13, 2019

Deadline: February 10, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ctas

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cintas never tracked legacy margins following the G&K acquisition; (2) the Company has systematically provided guidance with which it would outperform (a "Beat and Raise" scheme); (3) undisclosed to the investing public, the Company has breached the law multiple times; (4) as a result of publicly known and undisclosed breaches of law, the Company's Credit Agreement may be jeopardized; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV)

Class Period: October 23, 2018 - December 5, 2019

Deadline: February 10, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/corv

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data supporting the Resubmitted New Drug Application ("NDA") for Brinavess did not minimize the significant health and safety issues observed in connection with the drug's original NDA; (2) the foregoing substantially diminished the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approve the Resubmitted NDA; and (3) as a result, Correvio's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

