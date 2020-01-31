Research Report: By Type (Lump Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Japanese Charcoal, Sugar Charcoal), Application (Metallurgical Fuel, Barbecue, Industrial, Filtration), Geographical Outlook (U. S. , Canada, Germany, France, U.

New York, Jan. 31, 2020

K., Italy, China, Thailand, India, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024



Lump charcoal takes less time to burn, produces less ash, and achieves a high temperature in lesser time in comparison to other types of charcoal. Moreover, the adoption of lump charcoal has increased over the years owing to its high calorific value apart from low ash content, in turn, driving the charcoal market.



Increasing Adoption of Barbequed Foods is the Major Trend in the Market

In the recent past, the consumption of barbequed food has picked up rapid pace as a result of the change in tastes and preferences and popularity of new cooking styles. In addition, live barbeque stations at restaurants and residential households allow people to cook for themselves. The demand for this has witnessed a major rise from countries including China and India, owing to the increasing preference for smoked and grilled food. With the growing demand for barbequed food, the demand for charcoal, as a fuel to cook, is expected to increase in the coming years, thereby helping the charcoal market progress.



Increasing Demand for Charcoal in Water Treatment Plants is Driving the Market

Japanese white charcoal is required in water treatment plants to eliminate harmful chemicals and enrich the water with natural minerals. In addition, activated charcoal carbon filters have witnessed an increase in demand owing to their ability to remove harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC), sediments, and foul odor. With the rapid industrialization in the developing countries of Southeast Asia, the amount of pollutants has increased significantly, owing to which the demand for water treatment is increasing as well. In addition, governments of several nations are implementing stringent regulations regarding the treatment of toxic water before it is released. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for charcoal from water treatment plants, thereby helping the charcoal market grow in the coming years.

