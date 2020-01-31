Iconic Brands Sells an Estimated 10,000 Bottles of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines by Christie Brinkley on QVC During its January TV Appearances

/EIN News/ -- QVC’s Two-Segment Feature of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines on January 8, 2020, Creates Huge Demand

AMITYVILLE, NY, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that the Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines was featured on QVC on January 8, 2020, in two show slots. The shows were aired at 5 pm and 8 pm ET, and both segments were met with massive success as Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines sold an estimated 10,000 bottles, reaching sales of $146,000. This was Christie Brinkley and Bellissima’s second appearance on QVC, with their initial debut on December 4, 2019. Due to the success of the January 8 promotion, QVC would like Christie Brinkley and Iconic back for future segments to showcase the Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines.

Please use the links below to view the QVC segments:

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “Christie Brinkley has consistently done an amazing job as our partner in showcasing our products, and we are thankful to QVC and the gracious QVC hosts, David Venable and Alberti Popaj. Since the shows’ airing on January 8, 2020, we are excited to announce that QVC would like us back to participate in future shows to showcase our delicious Bellissima products. We know there is strong demand for healthier alcohol options, and our Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten-free — and we even have a sugar-free option. This continued exposure goes a long way to increasing our sales, strengthening our brands, adding visibility, and growing demand.”

Bellissima’s offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten-free.

In Italian, Bellissima doesn’t just mean beautiful, but “most beautiful.” This spirit inspires the Company’s collection of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, developed in concert with one of the world’s most beautiful women, Christie Brinkley.

The Company believes an occasion for Bellissima is an occasion to celebrate life’s most beautiful moments among friends, family, lovers, and lovers-to-be. So have fun. Flirt. Smile. Laugh. Love. Open your eyes to all the beauty the world has to offer. And in those moments, remind yourself: #ThisIsBellissima.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima.

Or visit your local wine merchant to purchase in store.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten-free. In addition, Iconic also develops private label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; Bellissimaprosecco.com

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

Facebook: @IconicBrandsUS; @BellissimaProsecco

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and Iconic cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Iconic or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Iconic disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com IR@iconicbrandsusa.com

