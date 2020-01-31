There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,444 in the last 365 days.

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported record net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $9.3MM, or $3.37 per basic common share, compared to $2.9MM, or $1.07 per basic common share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on February 18, 2020, to common stockholders of record on February 10, 2020.  William J. Woodward, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are continuing our current level of dividend, as we believe our investment in growth will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

  • Included in our net income of $9.3MM for the year ended December 31, 2019 is $2.3MM of unrealized equity security gains, which accounting standards now require us to report in our income statement.
  • Total assets were $916MM; total loans, net, were $629MM; and total deposits were $731MM at December 31, 2019.
  • Loans, net, increased $1MM from December 31, 2018; $34MM of portfolio residential fixed rate loans were sold during 2019.
  • In addition to the sale of $34MM of portfolio residential fixed rate loans, the Bank sold $36MM of newly originated fixed rate residential loans and recorded total gain on loan sales of $1.2MM.
  • The net interest margin at December 31, 2019 was 3.45% up from 3.36% from December 31, 2018.
  • The yield on earning assets was 4.05% and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.77%, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2019, return on average assets was 1.01% and return on average equity was 10.72%
  • Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019 were 11.43% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 18.10% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.61% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at .49% at December 31, 2019.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of January 25, 2020, was $34.32.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  12/31/19     12/31/18     12/31/19     12/31/18  
               
Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,231   $ 9,259     $ 34,643   $ 34,364  
Interest Expense   1,084     1,530       5,269     4,986  
Net Interest and Dividend Income   7,147     7,729       29,374     29,378  
Provision for Loan Losses   -     195       210     390  
All Other Noninterest Income   1,620     936       6,652     4,662  
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   -     -       827     40  
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net   732     54       1,418     550  
Noninterest Expense   7,329     7,554       29,210     29,022  
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net   2,170     970       8,851     5,218  
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net   11     (2,464 )     2,327     (2,498 )
Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense   2,181     (1,494 )     11,178     2,720  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   278     (256 )     1,894     (218 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 1,903   $ (1,238 )   $ 9,284   $ 2,938  
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,903   $ (1,238 )   $ 9,284   $ 2,938  
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.69   $ (0.45 )   $ 3.37   $ 1.07  
               


         
  12/31/19   12/31/18  
         
Balance Sheet        
Total Assets $ 916,283   $ 926,898  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits   78,639     18,132  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value   160,484     225,409  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value   11,899     17,978  
Loans, Net, including loans held for sale   628,797     627,915  
Total Liabilities   824,904     847,480  
Retail non-maturity deposits   508,724     494,793  
Municipal non-maturity deposits   110,602     101,746  
Certificates of deposit   111,771     128,993  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   -     13,848  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   64,329     79,340  
Junior Subordinated Debentures   20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity   91,379     79,418  
Profitability and Efficiency            
Net Interest Margin   3.45 %   3.36 %
Yield on Earning Assets   4.05     3.91  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities   0.77     0.70  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 33.21   $ 28.86  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   29.60     25.25  
Capital and Credit            
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets   11.43 %   9.93 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital   13.61     12.23  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   16.89     15.44  
Total Risk-Based Capital   18.10     16.60  
Common Shares Outstanding   2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic   2,751,650     2,751,650  
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.49     0.34  
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans   230     323  

Note:  The 2019 Annual Report will be provided to shareholders in conjunction with the distribution of the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected.  Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377

