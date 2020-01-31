Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported record net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $9.3MM, or $3.37 per basic common share, compared to $2.9MM, or $1.07 per basic common share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on February 18, 2020, to common stockholders of record on February 10, 2020. William J. Woodward, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are continuing our current level of dividend, as we believe our investment in growth will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights



Included in our net income of $9.3MM for the year ended December 31, 2019 is $2.3MM of unrealized equity security gains, which accounting standards now require us to report in our income statement.

Total assets were $916MM; total loans, net, were $629MM; and total deposits were $731MM at December 31, 2019.

Loans, net, increased $1MM from December 31, 2018; $34MM of portfolio residential fixed rate loans were sold during 2019.

In addition to the sale of $34MM of portfolio residential fixed rate loans, the Bank sold $36MM of newly originated fixed rate residential loans and recorded total gain on loan sales of $1.2MM.

The net interest margin at December 31, 2019 was 3.45% up from 3.36% from December 31, 2018.

The yield on earning assets was 4.05% and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.77%, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, return on average assets was 1.01% and return on average equity was 10.72%

Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019 were 11.43% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 18.10% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.61% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at .49% at December 31, 2019.

The market price of our common stock, as of January 25, 2020, was $34.32.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,231 $ 9,259 $ 34,643 $ 34,364 Interest Expense 1,084 1,530 5,269 4,986 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,147 7,729 29,374 29,378 Provision for Loan Losses - 195 210 390 All Other Noninterest Income 1,620 936 6,652 4,662 Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - - 827 40 Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net 732 54 1,418 550 Noninterest Expense 7,329 7,554 29,210 29,022 Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net 2,170 970 8,851 5,218 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net 11 (2,464 ) 2,327 (2,498 ) Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense 2,181 (1,494 ) 11,178 2,720 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 278 (256 ) 1,894 (218 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,903 $ (1,238 ) $ 9,284 $ 2,938 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,903 $ (1,238 ) $ 9,284 $ 2,938 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.69 $ (0.45 ) $ 3.37 $ 1.07





12/31/19 12/31/18 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 916,283 $ 926,898 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 78,639 18,132 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 160,484 225,409 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 11,899 17,978 Loans, Net, including loans held for sale 628,797 627,915 Total Liabilities 824,904 847,480 Retail non-maturity deposits 508,724 494,793 Municipal non-maturity deposits 110,602 101,746 Certificates of deposit 111,771 128,993 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances - 13,848 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 64,329 79,340 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 91,379 79,418 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 3.45 % 3.36 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.05 3.91 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.77 0.70 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 33.21 $ 28.86 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 29.60 25.25 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 11.43 % 9.93 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.61 12.23 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 16.89 15.44 Total Risk-Based Capital 18.10 16.60 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.49 0.34 Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 230 323

Note: The 2019 Annual Report will be provided to shareholders in conjunction with the distribution of the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting.



About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact: Gary Laurash Chief Financial Officer 603-326-7377



