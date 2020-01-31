There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,444 in the last 365 days.

Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- •  Second quarter impacted primarily by decline in oil and gas sales
•  Strategies to enhance efficiencies benefiting sequential gross profit
•  Management expects improving demand across core markets in the second half of fiscal 2020
•  Six-month backlog remains stable at $94.7 million

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter and first half ended December 27, 2019. 

Commenting on the results, John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Gross profit has increased over the past two quarters reflecting the benefits of new manufacturing capabilities, technologies, and processes, and the investments we are making throughout our business to expand profitability.  Our new Texas manufacturing facility is expected to begin production within the next nine months, which will further expand our production capabilities and capacity and streamline our supply chain.  I am encouraged by the progress we are making to improve our cost structure, which will have a favorable impact on profitability in future quarters and as demand increases.”

Mr. Batten continued: “Our six-month backlog at December 27, 2019, was $94.7 million, compared to $99.6 million at June 30, 2019, and $137.8 million at December 28, 2018.  We are starting to see early indications of improving demand trends in several of our markets. Specifically, we have received multiple orders from Asian fracking customers for our recently-released 7600-transmission system and we expect shipments of oil and gas transmission systems will be higher in the third quarter, compared to the fiscal 2020 first and second quarters.  In addition, Veth is starting to expand its customer base in North America and in Asia, which we believe will contribute to improving marine trends in the coming quarters.  We have developed a compelling strategy to adjust our business for fiscal 2020’s challenges, and we believe Twin Disc will emerge well positioned for sustainable sales growth and meaningful improvements in profitability in fiscal 2021 and beyond.”

Sales for the fiscal 2020 second quarter were $59.5 million, compared to $78.1 million for the same period last year.  The 23.8% decrease in fiscal 2020 second quarter net sales was primarily due to continued softness across the Company’s industrial, marine, and oil and gas markets compared to the same period the prior fiscal year, and production delays that impacted shipments of transmission systems to North American fracking customers.  Foreign currency exchange had a $1.1 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 second quarter sales and a $2.6 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 year-to-date sales.  Year-to-date sales decreased 22.2% to $118.8 million, compared to $152.8 million for the fiscal 2019 first half.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was 26.4%, compared to 33.4% for the same period last year.  The 700-basis point year-over-year decrease in gross profit percent for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was primarily due to lower sales, a less profitable mix of revenues and volume shifting to lower margin products.  The gross profit percent for the second quarter is improved over the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (16.3%) and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 (22.7%).  The improving trend over the past three quarters is the result of targeted cost reduction actions on key products and overall focus on cost containment and production efficiencies.  Year-to-date, gross margin was 21.3% compared to 32.8% for the fiscal 2019 first half.  Gross profit, as a percent of fiscal 2020 year-to-date sales, adjusted for the $3.9 million product performance accrual taken in the fiscal 2020 first quarter, was 24.6%. 

For the fiscal 2020 second quarter, marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses decreased $2.5 million to $16.4 million, compared to $18.9 million for the fiscal 2019 second quarter.  The 13.2% decrease in ME&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to lower professional fees ($0.7 million), bonus expense ($0.7 million), stock-based compensation ($0.2 million), the impact of the Mill Log divestiture ($0.7 million) and successful cost containment measures ($0.8 million).  These decreases were partially offset by an increase to amortization expense ($0.6 million).  As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses increased to 27.6% for the fiscal 2020 second quarter, compared to 24.2% for the same period last fiscal year.  Year-to-date, ME&A expenses were $32.8 million, compared to $37.9 million for the fiscal 2019 first half.  As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses increased to 27.6% for the fiscal 2020 first half, compared to 24.8% for the same period last fiscal year. 

Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $4.2 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.4 million in the same period last fiscal year. Second quarter restructuring expenses included $3.2 million related to the partner-driven termination of a marine propulsion program, for which the Company had provided development and production services.  This $3.2 million charge was comprised of a $2.2 million non-cash write-off of assets and a $1.0 million cash settlement related to supplier commitments associated with the program.  The remaining $1.0 million of restructuring charges relate to cost reduction actions at the Company’s domestic and European operations.  Year-to-date, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $4.4 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period last fiscal year. 

The fiscal 2020 first half tax rate of 4.3% was significantly lower than the fiscal 2019 first half rate of 25.1%.  The current year rate was significantly impacted by the GILTI (Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income) provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.  GILTI provisions require the inclusion of foreign income but prohibit certain foreign deductions and credits when in a domestic loss position.  The GILTI inclusion decreased the current year rate by 18.6%.  Income generated in foreign jurisdictions and other tax preference items also impacted the current year rate.

Net loss attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2020 second quarter was $6.5 million or ($0.49) per share, compared to net income attributable to Twin Disc of $4.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2019 second quarter.  Year-to-date, the net loss attributable to Twin Disc was $12.8 million, or ($0.98) per share, compared to net income attributable to Twin Disc of $6.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share for the fiscal 2019 first half.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* were a loss of $(2.0 million) for the fiscal 2020 second quarter, compared to $9.1 million for the fiscal 2019 second quarter.  For the fiscal 2020 first half, EBITDA was a loss of $(6.6 million), compared to $17.1 million for the fiscal 2019 comparable period. 

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, stated: “We ended the fiscal 2020 second quarter with higher than expected inventory levels as a result of a greater number of finished products waiting for shipment at our distribution subsidiaries, while inventory levels at our manufacturing facilities decreased during the quarter.  As a result, we expect inventories to decline in the coming quarters, which will result in improving cash flows from operating activities.  We continue to make strategic enhancements to our operations and year-to-date we invested $6.9 million in capital expenditures.  We now expect to invest approximately $11.0 million to $13.0 million in capital expenditures in total during fiscal 2020.  I am pleased with the progress we are making to improve our cost structure and enhance our profitability.”

Twin Disc will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 31, 2020. To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-394-8218 five to ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. January 31, 2020, until midnight February 7, 2020. The number to hear the teleconference replay is 844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 6496869. 

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the call via the Internet, access Twin Disc's website at http://ir.twindisc.com and follow the instructions at the web cast link. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

About Twin Disc, Inc.
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment.  Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems.  The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets.  The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including those identified in the Company’s most recent periodic report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved.

*Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures
Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts.  These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definition – Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
The sum of, net earnings and adding back provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expenses: this is a financial measure of the profit generated excluding the above mentioned items.

--Financial Results Follow--

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended   For the Two Quarters Ended
  December 27,
2019 		  December 28,
2018 		  December 27,
2019 		  December 28,
2018
Net sales $ 59,536     $ 78,107     $ 118,826     $ 152,796  
Cost of goods sold   43,825       52,019       93,479       102,723  
Gross profit   15,711       26,088       25,347       50,073  
                               
Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses   16,413       18,909       32,759       37,894  
Restructuring expenses   4,248       434       4,369       607  
(Loss) income from operations   (4,950 )     6,745       (11,781 )     11,572  
                               
Interest expense   447       417       836       1,134  
Other expense, net   29       798       720       1,118  
                               
(Loss) income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest   (5,426 )     5,530       (13,337 )     9,320  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,040       1,451       (578 )     2,338  
                               
Net (loss) income   (6,466 )     4,079       (12,759 )     6,982  
Less: Net earnings attributable to          
noncontrolling interest, net of tax   (50 )     (6 )     (68 )     (47 )
Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (6,516 )   $ 4,073     $ (12,827 )   $ 6,935  
                               
(Loss) income per share data:                              
Basic (loss) income per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ (0.49 )   $ 0.31     $ (0.98 )   $ 0.56  
Diluted (loss) income per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ (0.49 )   $ 0.31     $ (0.98 )   $ 0.56  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding data:          
Basic   13,164       12,909       13,135       12,233  
Diluted   13,164       12,997       13,135       12,304  
           
Comprehensive (loss) income:          
Net (loss) income $ (6,466 )   $ 4,079     $ (12,759 )   $ 6,982  
Benefit plan adjustments, net of taxes of $169, $146, $338, and $292, respectively   548       478       1,105       949  
Foreign currency translation adjustment
  1,647       (1,786 )     (1,349 )     (2,347 )
                               
Unrealized income on cash flow hedge, net of income taxes of ($45), $0, ($1) and $0, respectively   146       -       3       -  
Comprehensive (loss) income   (4,125 )     2,771       (13,000 )     5,584  
Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (50 )     7       (86 )     (9 )
                               
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (4,175 )   $ 2,778     $ (13,086 )   $ 5,575  
                               


 
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA
(In thousands; unaudited)
       
  Quarter Ended   Two Quarters Ended
  December 27,
2019 		  December 28,
2018 		  December 27,
2019 		  December 28,
2018
Net (loss) income attributable to Twin Disc $ (6,516 )   $ 4,073     $ (12,827 )   $ 6,935  
Interest expense   447       417       836       1,134  
Income taxes   1,040       1,451       (578 )     2,338  
Depreciation and amortization   3,000       3,163       5,926       6,683  
Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $ (2,029 )   $ 9,104     $ (6,643 )   $ 17,090  
                               


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited)
     
  December 27,   June 30,
  2019   2019
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash $ 14,836     $ 12,362  
Trade accounts receivable, net   33,302       44,013  
Inventories   134,658       125,893  
Prepaid expenses   5,522       11,681  
Other   7,544       8,420  
               
Total current assets   195,862       202,369  
     
Property, plant and equipment, net   73,768       71,258  
Goodwill, net   25,561       25,954  
Intangible assets, net   22,625       25,353  
Deferred income taxes   21,459       18,178  
Other assets   4,006       3,758  
               
TOTAL ASSETS $ 343,281     $ 346,870  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000     $ 2,000  
Accounts payable   26,259       31,468  
Accrued liabilities   45,627       39,609  
               
Total current liabilities   73,886       73,077  
               
Long-term debt   50,512       40,491  
Lease obligations   15,953       14,683  
Accrued retirement benefits   24,607       25,878  
Deferred income taxes   6,744       7,429  
Other long-term liabilities   2,094       2,494  
               
Total liabilities   173,796       164,052  
               
Twin Disc shareholders’ equity:              
Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value   -       -  
Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value   42,305       45,047  
Retained earnings   183,645       196,472  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (38,230 )     (37,971 )
    187,720       203,548  
Less treasury stock, at cost (1,226,809 and 1,392,524 shares, respectively)   18,796       21,332  
               
Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity   168,924       182,216  
               
Noncontrolling interest   561       602  
Total equity   169,485       182,818  
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 343,281     $ 346,870  
               


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands; unaudited)
     
     
  For the Two Quarters Ended
  December 27,
2019 		  December 28,
2018
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net (loss) income $ (12,759 )   $ 6,982  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities, net of acquired assets:    
Depreciation and amortization   5,926       4,510  
Restructuring expenses   3,844       -  
Provision for deferred income taxes   (3,901 )     2,555  
Stock compensation expense and other non-cash changes, net   774       1,506  
Net change in operating assets and liabilities   6,232       (21,505 )
Amortization of inventory fair value step-up   -       2,173  
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   116       (3,779 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Acquisition of fixed assets   (6,860 )     (6,676 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets   55       63  
Other, net   (129 )     (129 )
Acquisition of Veth Propulsion, less cash acquired   -       (59,651 )
Net cash used by investing activities   (6,934 )     (66,393 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Borrowings under revolving loan agreement   58,993       93,675  
Repayments of revolver loans   (48,130 )     (62,326 )
Repayments of long-term debt   (603 )     (24,230 )
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest   (127 )     (115 )
Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation   (913 )     (926 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net   -       32,210  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   -       36  
Borrowings under long-term debt agreement   -       35,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities   9,220       73,324  
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   72       219  
               
Net change in cash   2,474       3,371  
     
Cash:    
Beginning of period   12,362       15,171  
               
End of period $ 14,836     $ 18,542  
               

Contact: Jeffrey S. Knutson
(262) 638-4242

 

Primary Logo

