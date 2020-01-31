ZINFI Expands Its Channel Program by Enabling Agency and System Integration Partners via Advanced Administrative Tools

/EIN News/ -- ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management SaaS Platform Now Includes an Advanced Set of Administrative Tools for Workflow and Approval Management to Facilitate Collaboration between ZINFI Customers and Their Channel Marketing Agencies and System Integrators

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, announced today that it has expanded its partner program by introducing a set of new administrative tools that allow channel partners, such as marketing agencies and system integrators, to provide advanced configuration and maintenance services to its enterprise customers.

These advanced tools will reduce implementation and management time by speeding up collaboration between ZINFI’s agency and integration partners and enterprise customers. As a part of this launch, ZINFI will offer free trial accounts to its channel partners to demonstrate the solution to its enterprise accounts. These free trial accounts for partners will come with all necessary demonstration tools, including tools for creating pricing proposals, as well as hundreds of videos and best practices templates that teach users how to configure and deploy channel automation solutions.

ZINFI also offers potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that provides access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications prior to making a purchasing decision.

“Twelve years ago, ZINFI was founded as a channel marketing agency, but over the past decade we have evolved into a leading provider of channel automation tools. We not only care deeply about our enterprise customers’ requirements, but we also understand what agencies and system integrators need to serve our customer base in a world-class fashion—simply because we have delivered those services as an agency early in the history of our organization, “ said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Enterprises need to reduce operating costs by automating their channel and driving revenue growth, but many also need to be able to collaborate closely with agencies and system integration partners around the world to more effectively automate their channel. ZINFI’s new administrative tools will streamline this collaboration and create profitable growth opportunities for both our customers and our channel partners.”

“ZINFI is the channel automation provider of choice for our customer base of medium and large enterprises,” said Kevin Dean, CEO and president of ManoByte, an agency partner of ZINFI. “ManoByte is focused on bringing effective inbound marketing automation solutions to our manufacturing customer base. ZINFI’s administrative tools not only allow us to significantly reduce implementation costs and times for our customers, but also to make changes rapidly as the channel evolves. We spent a significant amount of time looking at provider options in the marketplace, and ZINFI’s channel program and automation solutions are ideal for our customer base. Utilizing this platform will allow us to accelerate the growth of our channel marketing agency business.”

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel automation. Most recently, G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, released its Fall 2019 Report on Best Partner Management Software , where ZINFI’s partner management software was named to the “Leaders” quadrant of the report, based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2’s unique algorithm is applied to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and usability scores.

ZINFI was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”

To access more information about ZINFI’s partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About Manobyte :

ManoByte , a Grand Rapids, MI-based consultancy founded in 2008, specializes in channel marketing, inbound strategy, digital marketing, and sales enablement for mid-market manufacturing companies. ManoByte works with these companies to refresh and revamp their channel strategy, and to launch their indirect channels into growth mode. To learn more about ManoByte and the company’s services, please visit https://www.manobyte.com/ .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

