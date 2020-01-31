Research Report: By Product (Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Video Wall, Interactive Flat Panel, Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED), End User (BFSI, Education, Hospitality & Healthcare, Corporate & Government, Transportation, Industrial), Geographical Outlook (U.

In 2018, the global interactive display market generated $9.2 billion and is expected to reach $16.4 billion in 2024, registering a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is growing due to the rising adoption of interactive display in the education sector and declining display prices and increasing panel size. An electronic display which enables the users to control screen data through digital touchscreen interactions by using their fingertips or stylus pens is called an interactive display. These displays consist of accurate multi-touch feature that are responsive and smooth.



On the basis of product, the interactive display market is categorized into interactive whiteboard, flat panel, monitor, kiosk, video wall, and table. Among these, the interactive kiosk category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is projected to account for the major of the market during the forecast as well. The reason for this is the rising requirement for self-service terminals, growth in retail industry, and customer convenience. During the forecast period, the interactive flat panel category is expected to grow at the fastest pace.



When end user is taken into consideration, the interactive display market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, hospitality & healthcare, transportation, retail, education, corporate & government, industrial, and others (which include military & defense, sports, and leisure). Out of these, the largest share of the market was occupied by the education division during the historical period. This was attributed to the rising government initiatives focusing toward smart learning programs in the education sector. The fastest CAGR is expected to be registered by the hospitality & healthcare sector during the forecast period.



The rapidly increasing adoption of interactive display in the education sector is among the primary driving factors of the interactive display market. Because of technological advancements in educational tools, the creation of an interactive classroom has become easier. The interactive display technology allows the teacher to create lessons with games, video clips, mixed media, and other interesting options. The preference of students is also shifting toward digital learning as it allows them to learn through highly relevant digital content. Moreover, the governments of different countries are also launching projects for improving their educational systems.



The reduction in display prices and increasing panel size are also contributing significantly to the growth of the interactive display market. The prices of display screens have decreased due to the rising demand for interactive display products. The penetration of products such as interactive monitors, kiosks, whiteboards, and others have in turn risen in the market due to the reduction in prices of touchscreen panels and light emitting diode (LED) displays. In addition, the growing panel size and upgrading resolutions, such as 4K, FHD, and 8K, have enhanced the overall performance of the display.



A key trend being observed in the interactive display market is the rising usage of flexible LED displays, due to its various advantages. The interactive flexible LED technology provides better picture quality and offers high-resolution. The screen integrated with this technology can also capture picture motions in different areas and configurations from a wide variety of gadgets such as cameras, personal computers, or link boxes. Furthermore, as opposed to LCDs, LED displays have lower thickness levels, which provides better aesthetic appeal to the viewer.



Hence, the reducing display prices and increasing panel sizes and growing adoption of interactive display in the education sector are driving the market.

