MPLA party vice-president attends PAICV congress

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 31 - The vice president of Angola’s ruling MPLA, Luísa Damião, is leading her party’s delegation that will attend as guest the 16th Congress of the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV) to be held from 31 January to 02 February in Praia City. ,

In a press release that to which ANGOP has had access, the MPLA states that the invitation is based on the “excellent and historical relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation since the beginning of the National liberation fight against the colonial regime.

The PAICV 16th Congress will do the formal recognition of the direct reelection of the party’s president, Janir Hopffer Almada, elected last December 2019 with 98 percent of votes.

The PAICV is descendant of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), founded in 1956 by Amílcar Cabral who leaded the liberation fight of both countries until each of them reach their independence.

