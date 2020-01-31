Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting to 2024 - A 2019 Conceptual Study with Market Analysis by Source Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

A conceptual study and market analysis of the Bluetooth low energy-based smart lighting technology

Market positioning and future prospects of Bluetooth lighting technologies; their development and evolution as well as growth driving factors, opportunities and challenges

Patent analysis covering review of patent shares by region and significant patent allotments

An overview of the global bluetooth lighting market with market breakdown by source type, application, and region

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Information Sources

Key Data from Secondary Sources

Key Data from Primary Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary

Development and Evolution of Bluetooth Lighting

Report Summary

Chapter 3 Bluetooth Lighting: Future and Growth Prospects

Introduction

Future Prospects

Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Bluetooth Lighting by Light Source

Introduction

LEDs

OLEDs

Others

Chapter 5 Bluetooth Lighting by Application Sector

Introduction

Commercial

Residential

Others

Chapter 6 Bluetooth Lighting by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Acuity Brands Inc.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cree Inc.

Digital Lumens

Eaton Corp.

General Electric

Havells India Ltd.

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Osram Sylvania Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Semileds Corp.

Toshiba

Chapter 8 Analysis of Patent Applications and Patents on Bluetooth Lighting

Patent and Patent Application Review by Region

Important Bluetooth Lighting Patent Applications and Patents

