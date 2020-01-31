Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting to 2024 - A 2019 Conceptual Study with Market Analysis by Source Type, Application and Region
The report includes:
- A conceptual study and market analysis of the Bluetooth low energy-based smart lighting technology
- Market positioning and future prospects of Bluetooth lighting technologies; their development and evolution as well as growth driving factors, opportunities and challenges
- Patent analysis covering review of patent shares by region and significant patent allotments
- An overview of the global bluetooth lighting market with market breakdown by source type, application, and region
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Information Sources
- Key Data from Secondary Sources
- Key Data from Primary Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
- Development and Evolution of Bluetooth Lighting
- Report Summary
Chapter 3 Bluetooth Lighting: Future and Growth Prospects
- Introduction
- Future Prospects
- Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Bluetooth Lighting by Light Source
- Introduction
- LEDs
- OLEDs
- Others
Chapter 5 Bluetooth Lighting by Application Sector
- Introduction
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
Chapter 6 Bluetooth Lighting by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Cree Inc.
- Digital Lumens
- Eaton Corp.
- General Electric
- Havells India Ltd.
- Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
- Osram Sylvania Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
- Semileds Corp.
- Toshiba
Chapter 8 Analysis of Patent Applications and Patents on Bluetooth Lighting
- Patent and Patent Application Review by Region
- Important Bluetooth Lighting Patent Applications and Patents
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, Through 2024
Table 1: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Light Source, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 3: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Commercial Sector, by Region, Through 2024
Table 4: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Residential Sector, by Region, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in Other Application Sectors, by Region, Through 2024
Table 6: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, Through 2024
Table 7: North American Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 8: European Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 9: Asia-Pacific Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 10: RoW Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Light Source, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Commercial Sector, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 4: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Residential Sector, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 5: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in Other Application Sectors, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 6: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 7: North American Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 8: European Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 9: Asia-Pacific Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 10: RoW Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 11: Global Bluetooth Lighting Patent Application and Patent Shares, by Country, 2018
