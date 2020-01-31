There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,522 in the last 365 days.

Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting to 2024 - A 2019 Conceptual Study with Market Analysis by Source Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Low Energy-based Smart Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

  • A conceptual study and market analysis of the Bluetooth low energy-based smart lighting technology
  • Market positioning and future prospects of Bluetooth lighting technologies; their development and evolution as well as growth driving factors, opportunities and challenges
  • Patent analysis covering review of patent shares by region and significant patent allotments
  • An overview of the global bluetooth lighting market with market breakdown by source type, application, and region

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Information Sources
  • Key Data from Secondary Sources
  • Key Data from Primary Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary

  • Development and Evolution of Bluetooth Lighting
  • Report Summary

Chapter 3 Bluetooth Lighting: Future and Growth Prospects

  • Introduction
  • Future Prospects
  • Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities

Chapter 4 Bluetooth Lighting by Light Source

  • Introduction
  • LEDs
  • OLEDs
  • Others

Chapter 5 Bluetooth Lighting by Application Sector

  • Introduction
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Others

Chapter 6 Bluetooth Lighting by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Acuity Brands Inc.
  • Bridgelux Inc.
  • Cree Inc.
  • Digital Lumens
  • Eaton Corp.
  • General Electric
  • Havells India Ltd.
  • Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
  • Osram Sylvania Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
  • Semileds Corp.
  • Toshiba

Chapter 8 Analysis of Patent Applications and Patents on Bluetooth Lighting

  • Patent and Patent Application Review by Region
  • Important Bluetooth Lighting Patent Applications and Patents

List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, Through 2024
Table 1: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Light Source, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 3: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Commercial Sector, by Region, Through 2024
Table 4: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Residential Sector, by Region, Through 2024
Table 5: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in Other Application Sectors, by Region, Through 2024
Table 6: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, Through 2024
Table 7: North American Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 8: European Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 9: Asia-Pacific Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024
Table 10: RoW Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, Through 2024

List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Light Source, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Commercial Sector, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 4: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in the Residential Sector, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 5: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting in Other Application Sectors, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 6: Global Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 7: North American Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 8: European Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 9: Asia-Pacific Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 10: RoW Market for Bluetooth Lighting, by Application Sector, 2018-2024
Figure 11: Global Bluetooth Lighting Patent Application and Patent Shares, by Country, 2018

