President counts on UNITA leader's experience

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 31 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço said Thursday that he relied on the knowledge and political experience of the leader of the opposition UNITA party, Adalberto Costa Júnior, in relevant issues.,

The statesman was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of Adalberto Costa Júnior as a member of the Council of Republic, stressing that with the integration of Adalberto Júnior this consultative body becomes more enriched.

Adalberto Costa Júnior, who was elected third president of the Angola's main opposition party in 2019, expressed his commitment to focus on the national interest.

The politician defended reforms based on the strengthening of State intuitions, with stress to holding of local elections simultaneously in all municipalities.

