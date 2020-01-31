Angola to train CAR staff in Defence and Security

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 31 - Angola will soon train Central African Republic (CAR) staff in the areas of Defence and Security, following some bilateral agreements for that purpose, said last Thursday the President of that country, Faustin-Archange Touadéra.,

The CAR President made this statement at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, returning to his country after a four-hour visit, during which he met with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

“We are going to send our Defence and Security forces to Angola, who will be able to receive preparation and training for a better perform of their duties in our country”, the CAR leader said.

The choice of Angola, justified Faustin-Archange Touadéra, is due to the fact that it is a friendly country, which has always supported the Central African Republic in difficult times.

“Everyone knows that CAR is experiencing difficult times and Angola has been at our side. For this reason, we make this approach, once again, asking for help to stabilize and normalize our institutions,” he expressed.

Meeting with the President of the Republic

Regarding the meeting with the Angolan President, João Lourenço, he said that he asked Angola's support to find a solution with the United Nations regarding the embargo imposed on the CAR.

"We are fighting the embargo to be totally and not partially lifted", he said, without going into details, stressing that it is a false idea that religious or ethnic conflicts exist in his country.

To this statesman, these are political conflicts linked to social development, so he welcomes the signing of the peace agreements, signed on February 6, 2019.

“We are going to celebrate the first year of these agreements, focused on the country's challenges. We count on our partners and friend countries, like Angola, to help us to implement them”, he considered.

The objective, he said, is to make peace tangible throughout the whole of the CAR territory, hence the reason of his trip to Angola to receive advice, gather experiences, as well as support from this southern African country.

The Republics of Angola and Central Africa cooperate in several areas and are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference for the Great Lakes region (ICGLR).

