Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Wine Sector

Summary The global wine sector was valued at US$376,731. 4 million in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 6. 7% during 2018-2023 to reach US$520,772. 4 million by 2023.

The second-largest market worldwide, the Asia-Pacific wine market is expected to grow from US$128,259.7million in 2018 to US$234,554.5 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.8%. The regional market is forecast to record a value CAGR of 12.8%, highest among all regions globally, during 2018-2023. Still wine was the largest category with value sales of US$115,520.30 million in 2018, accounting for 90.1% of the overall value sales in the region. China is forecast to register the highest value growth among the high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region with 14.7% CAGR during 2018-2023. The top five companies in the Asia-Pacific wine sector accounted for 32.6 % of the overall brand value share, where the leading player Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd accounted for 10.1% of the overall value sales in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets were the largest distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific wine sector, accounting for 38.5% of overall volume sales respectively, in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia-Pacific wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific wine sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of wine by categories across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific Wine sector in 2018. It covers on trade and four off trade distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

