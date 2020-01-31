Opportunities in the Americas Savory Snacks Sector

Summary Americas was the second largest region with a value share of 36. 8% in the global savory snacks sector in 2018, and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3. 9% during 2018-2023.

Rising disposable income and increasing demand for convenient and portable food options is spurring the demand for savory snacks in the region. Processed snacks was the largest category accounting for US$20,279.1 (41.2% of the overall savory snacks sector) in 2018 and is expected to reach US$25,227.3 million in 2023. The top five companies in the Americas savory & snacks market accounted for a combined 53.8% value share in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Americas savory snacks sector, accounting for 56.5% of overall value sales in 2018. In the Americas region, savory snacks with health & wellness attributes accounted for 26.8% of the overall value sales in 2018, higher than the global share of 14% in the same year. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Americas savory snacks sector with a 95.3% market share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas savory snacks sector, analyzing data from fifteen countries in the region.



- Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- Change in consumption: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various savory snacks by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region.

- High-potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of nine countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas savory snacks sector in 2018. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, “Dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks .



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

