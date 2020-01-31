Summary Asia-Pacific held a 39. 3% value share and 41. 7% volume share in the global savory snacks sector in 2018. The Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector was valued at US$52,559.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842013/?utm_source=GNW

4 million in 2018 and is forecast to reach US$73,981.4 million by 2023, registering a value CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2023. An improving employment rate and rising income levels are fuelling the growth for savory snacks in the Asia-Pacific region. Nuts & seeds is the largest category in the Asia-Pacific, or APAC, region, with value sales of US$12,628.4 million in 2018. The category is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach US$18,271.8 million by 2023. The Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector is fragmented, with the top five companies - PepsiCo, Calbee, Inc., Want Want China Holdings Limited, Golden Orchard Farmer (Beijing) Food Co., Ltd., and Anhui Three Squirrels Electronic Commerce Co- accounting for a 19.8% share in 2018. The health & wellness market in the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector was valued at US$1,475.3 million in 2018, accounting for 2.9% of overall values sales in the region that year. In Asia-Pacific, hypermarkets & supermarkets led sales with a 44.9% market share, ahead of convenience stores with 28.8%.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector, sector analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- Change in consumption: Indicates the shift in the share of savory snacks by category across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

- High-potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries in Asia-Pacific based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific savory snacks sector in 2013. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drink specialists, e-retailers, department stores, and others which includes “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, drug stores & pharmacies, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack material, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842013/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.