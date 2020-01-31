Global Gas Insulated Transformer Industry
Gas Insulated Transformer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$985. 4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. Upto 72. 5 kV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Insulated Transformer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798645/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Upto 72.5 kV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Upto 72.5 kV will reach a market size of US$122.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$280.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Arteche; Chint Group; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; General Electric Company; Hyosung Corporation; KharkovEnergoPribor Ltd.; Meidensha Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; NISSAN Motor Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Takaoka Toko Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corp.; Yangzhou Power Electric Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798645/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Insulated Transformer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Gas Insulated Transformer Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Upto 72.5 kV (Voltage) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Upto 72.5 kV (Voltage) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Upto 72.5 kV (Voltage) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 72.5 kV to 220 kV (Voltage) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 72.5 kV to 220 kV (Voltage) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: 72.5 kV to 220 kV (Voltage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Above 220 kV (Voltage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Above 220 kV (Voltage) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Above 220 kV (Voltage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Instrument Transformer (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Instrument Transformer (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Instrument Transformer (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Utility (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Utility (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Utility (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the United States
by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Gas Insulated Transformer Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Gas Insulated Transformer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Gas Insulated Transformer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Transformer in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Gas Insulated Transformer Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformer Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformer Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Gas Insulated Transformer in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Insulated Transformer Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 68: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Europe in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Gas Insulated Transformer Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in France by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Gas Insulated Transformer Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Gas Insulated Transformer Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Gas Insulated Transformer Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Gas Insulated Transformer in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Gas Insulated Transformer:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Gas Insulated Transformer:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Gas Insulated Transformer in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 110: United Kingdom Gas Insulated Transformer Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 119: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Russia by
Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Gas Insulated Transformer Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 131: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformer Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 140: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Asia-Pacific by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Gas Insulated Transformer Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Gas Insulated Transformer Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: Indian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: Indian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 171: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Insulated
Transformer: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer
Market Share Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Insulated
Transformer: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gas Insulated Transformer in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Transformer
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 188: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market by
Voltage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Gas Insulated Transformer
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 200: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformer Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 206: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 208: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Brazil by
Voltage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Gas Insulated Transformer Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 217: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Gas Insulated Transformer Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformer
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage:
2018 to 2025
Table 227: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of Latin
America by Voltage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformer
Market Share Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformer
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 230: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformer
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Gas Insulated Transformer
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Gas Insulated Transformer Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 234: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 236: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market by Voltage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 245: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Gas Insulated Transformer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 249: Iranian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Gas Insulated Transformer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Insulated Transformer in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Iranian Gas Insulated Transformer Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 255: Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 257: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Israel in US$
Million by Voltage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformer Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 260: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Gas Insulated Transformer Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 263: Gas Insulated Transformer Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798645/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.