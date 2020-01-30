Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Annual Meeting Date

/EIN News/ -- MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Hanover’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on January 30, 2020, has been postponed until February 21, 2020, to, among other things, correct a technical defect regarding the record date set for the meeting and to comply with a stipulation entered into with Premier Asset LLC (“Premier”) in connection with certain pending litigation brought against Hanover and its directors by Premier. Premier has advised Hanover that it will be submitting a competing slate of three candidates to be elected to Hanover’s board of directors at the Annual Meeting. The new record date for the postponed Annual Meeting will be January 31, 2020. Hanover intends to disseminate additional proxy materials and certain additional information relating to the Annual Meeting (including information relating to, among other things, the pending litigation and the proxy contest that may be initiated by Premier) to Hanover shareholders in the near term.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. Hanover’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Investor and Press Contact:

Brian K. Finneran

Chief Financial Officer

(516) 548-8500



